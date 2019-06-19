EDP Brazil, in cooperation with Atento, attained the 2019 Smart Customer Award for innovations in customer relationship management

SAO PAULO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EDP Brazil, a company operating in the energy sector, and Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, attained the 1st place in the "Customer Experience Automation" category of the 2019 Smart Customer Awards in Brazil.

The award-winning work brought together the best practices developed in EDP's contact center and its digital channels over the past eight months. EDP won with the case "At the Speed of Light", in partnership with Atento. The case describes the ongoing technological modernization and transformation at EDP Brazil to enhance the quality of services provided through the customer service center of the electricity distributors in Sao Paulo and Espiritu Santo, which supply energy to nearly 3.5 million customers.

In its 7th edition, the Smart Customer Award Brazil is one of the country's top awards for customer services, recognizing each year the best practices within the utilities and telecommunications sectors in the provision of services such as electricity, sanitation, gas, fixed and mobile telephony and Pay TV.

About EDP Brasil

With more than 20 years of experience, EDP Brazil is one of the largest private companies in the electricity sector in the country, with operations throughout the customer value chain. The Company, with over 10,000 direct and outsourced employees, operates in generation, distribution, transmission and commercialization of energy services. It has six hydroelectric and one thermoelectric generation units in Brazil, serving nearly 3.5 million customers through its distributors in Sao Paulo and Espiritu Santo. It recently became the main shareholder of CELESC, in Santa Catarina. In Brazil, it is a leader in areas such as innovation, governance and sustainability, listed for 13 consecutive years on the B3 Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE).

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

