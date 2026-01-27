EDP Renewables Announces Commercial Operations at Riverstart Solar IV in Indiana

New 150-MW project delivers reliable power, local investment, and economic growth to Randolph County

EDPR NA's 2 GW operating capacity in Indiana powering the equivalent of 527,000 homes and businesses; largest clean energy operator in the state

WINCHESTER, Ind., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) today announced the start of commercial operations at Riverstart Solar IV, a 150-megawatt (MW) clean energy infrastructure project in Randolph County, Indiana. Riverstart Solar IV will generate electricity equivalent to the consumption of more than 28,800 Hoosier homes and businesses every year while shoring up Indiana's grid reliability, energy independence, and regional economic growth.

"As Indiana's largest clean energy operator, we're proud to deliver projects like Riverstart Solar that build up the state's energy independence and reliability," said Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America. "This is homegrown energy infrastructure that strengthens the regional grid, delivers steady revenue for vital local services, and generates millions in long-term investment to Randolph County—all while ensuring that Indiana's power supply remains reliable, affordable, and secure for its communities and businesses."

"The completion of the Riverstart Solar IV marks an important milestone in Indiana's energy future," said Indiana Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources Suzanne Jaworowski. "Under Governor Braun's leadership, Indiana is prioritizing affordable and reliable energy for families and businesses. Projects like Riverstart IV demonstrate how Indiana can bolster our energy independence and resiliency while supporting economic growth in every corner of our state. We're proud to see this effort come to life and look forward to the continued benefits it will bring to our communities for decades to come."

Riverstart Solar IV represents more than $88.6 million in local and regional economic impact, including:

$51.4 million in revenue to support local public services and infrastructure, including schools, roads, emergency services and equipment, and parks

$35 million in payments to local landowners to diversify revenue from properties and provide a steady source of income

Approximately $2.2 million in regional spending, directly boosting the local economy

Approximately 625 jobs supported during construction

By 2038, EDPR NA projects will have contributed $65 million to Randolph County through economic development agreements and permitting fees.

In furtherance of its commitment to meaningful community partnership and collaboration, EDPR NA has donated more than $565,000 to community-based organizations in Randolph County—including 4-H, FFA, the Community Foundation of Randolph County, Randolph County United, and others to support local workforce development initiatives, educational programming, youth sports, and disaster relief efforts.

The Randolph County Commissioners said, "Clean energy infrastructure has brought tangible investments, steady revenue, and good jobs to Randolph County – and Riverstart IV is a prime example of how these projects can be developed responsibly and with ongoing consultation with Randolph County Officials to ensure that clean energy meaningfully supports the financial growth of Randolph County. We are able to significantly improve our ability to upgrade county infrastructure with the added revenue provided through economic development payments from EDPR NA's clean energy projects like Riverstart."

EDPR NA is the largest owner and operator of clean energy in Indiana, generating nearly 30% of all the wind and solar capacity in the state. With the completion of Riverstart IV Solar, EDPR NA now operates 2 GW gross of reliable, domestically-sourced energy in Indiana powering the equivalent of more than 527,000 homes and businesses.

EDPR NA's track record of reliable clean energy delivery in Indiana includes Headwaters Wind (398 MW ), Meadow Lake Wind (801 MW), Riverstart Solar (450 MW), Sweet Acres Wind (202 MW), and Carpenter Wind (196 MW).



About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC, its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 61 wind farms, 29 solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 12,800 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 12,100 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent. For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

