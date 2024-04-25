EDP Renewables Celebrates its First North Carolina Solar Park

North Carolina marks the 18th U.S. state where EDPR NA operates a utility-scale renewable energy project.

MISENHEIMER, N.C., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), a leading top five renewable energy developer and operator in North America, is pleased to present the recently completed Misenheimer Solar Park, located in the Village of Misenheimer in Stanly County, North Carolina. The solar project is one of the largest in the state, with an installed capacity of 74 megawatts (MW).

Misenheimer Solar Park (Misenheimer), which will be operated by EDPR NA, will generate enough energy annually to power the equivalent of more than 12,000 North Carolina homes while providing economic and environmental benefits to communities near the project and across the state.

Over the lifespan of the solar park, local landowners will be paid more than $27 million for their participation in the project, with an additional estimated $3.5 million to be disbursed to local governments to support schools, roads, public transportation, and other community services. Millions of dollars of additional investment are also anticipated to funnel into local Stanly County businesses, bolstering area restaurants, hotels, and stores.

Most importantly, Misenheimer will create hundreds of local jobs and long-term employment opportunities, starting with those filled during construction and continuing into operations phase, with several full-time team members being recruited to safely run and perform routine maintenance of the solar park. From an environmental stewardship standpoint, Misenheimer will save more than 93 million gallons of water that would be needed by conventional generation sources to produce the same amount of energy as the solar park.

Development on Misenheimer was begun by Orion Power Generation, LLC - a joint venture between Orion Renewable Energy Group LLC and Eolian - with EDPR NA taking the solar park's development and construction forward from 2020 onwards.

EDPR NA promptly engaged with the local community, successfully expediting development of the solar park. With Stanly County serving as a regional hub for higher education, Misenheimer collaborated with students at neighboring Pfeiffer University on the project logo, with the student body casting votes to choose the solar park's official logo. Additionally, the university partnered with EDPR NA to host a Community Open House prior to construction, educating stakeholders throughout the County on the technologies being implemented as well as the local community's crucial role in the project's success.

"The fully operational Misenheimer Solar Park is a success that can be attributed to the strong partnership and collaboration between EDPR NA's team and the communities of the Village of Misenheimer and Stanly County who worked together to make this project a reality," stated Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America. "Our mutual dedication and commitment to the community was the primary driver for its success, and we see this as the beginning of a journey, united together, to power North Carolina with affordable clean energy."

North Carolina marks the 18th U.S. state where EDPR NA operates a utility-scale renewable energy project, with the company currently seeking additional opportunities to bring more renewable energy to the state.

EDPR NA continues its leadership in the United States, anticipating adding approximately 5.7 gigawatts (GW) of new operational renewable energy capacity to the grid by 2027.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 60 wind farms, 13 solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 10,100 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 9,100 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent.

For more information, visit www.edpr.com/north-america and follow us on LinkedIn.

