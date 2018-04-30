EdR Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EdR (NYSE: EDR) (the "Company"), one of the nation's largest developers, owners and managers of high-quality collegiate housing communities, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The following compares the Company's net income, operating income, same-community net operating income and Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 to the same period in 2017 (in millions except per share/unit data):





Three months ended March 31,





2018

2017













Net income attributable to common shareholders

$41.0

$16.2

Per diluted share/unit

$0.53

$0.21













Operating income

$24.4

$18.4













Same-community net operating income (NOI)

$46.5

$47.2

























Core FFO

$43.7

$44.0

Per share/unit

$0.57

$0.60

Per share/unit change

(5.0)%





















Company Highlights

Completed the disposition of five communities through April of 2018 for total net proceeds of $125.1 million . These communities, which averaged 0.5 miles from campus and 16 years old, sold for a 6.0% economic cap rate. The Company recognized a $21.4 million gain on sales completed in the first quarter and anticipates an additional gain of approximately $21.0 million on the dispositions completed in April,





. These communities, which averaged 0.5 miles from campus and 16 years old, sold for a 6.0% economic cap rate. The Company recognized a gain on sales completed in the first quarter and anticipates an additional gain of approximately on the dispositions completed in April, Began construction in February on College View, a 656-bed, mixed use, ONE Plan community on the campus of Mississippi State University . The $69.2 million community is targeting a summer 2019 delivery,





. The community is targeting a summer 2019 delivery, Began construction on SouthSide Commons, a 428-bed ONE Plan community on the campus of Lehigh University . The $48.3 million community is targeting a summer 2019 delivery,





. The community is targeting a summer 2019 delivery, Amended the Company's revolving credit facility, extending the term five years to 2023 and increasing capacity by $100 million to $600 million . The Company's first debt maturity is in 2021,





to . The Company's first debt maturity is in 2021, Opened phase two of The Woods in January 2018 , adding 433 beds to the ONE Plan development on Northern Michigan University's campus. The third phase is scheduled to open this summer, and





, adding 433 beds to the ONE Plan development on campus. The third phase is scheduled to open this summer, and Reaffirmed full year Core FFO per share/unit guidance for 2018 of $1.81 to $1.91 . Increased guidance range for GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share/unit by $0.55 to a range of $1.12 to $1.18 , due to estimated gains on asset sales through April 2018 .

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter was $41.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, as compared to $16.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017. The $24.8 million improvement year over year relates primarily to a $21.4 million gain on sale of collegiate housing assets recognized in 2018 and a $3.3 million reduction in amortization versus the first quarter of 2017.

Operating Income

Operating income for the first quarter was $24.4 million as compared to $18.4 million for the first quarter of 2017. The $6.0 million increase relates primarily to a $3.7 million growth in community NOI and a $3.3 million decline in depreciation and amortization, offset by a $1.8 million decline in third-party development consulting fees.

Core FFO

Core FFO for the first quarter was $43.7 million compared to $44.0 million in the first quarter of 2017, and Core FFO per share/unit for the first quarter declined $0.03, or 5.0%, to $0.57. The decline in Core FFO relates primarily to a $1.8 million decline in third-party development fees, a $1.0 million increase in tax expense and a $1.7 million increase in net interest expense, partially offset by a $3.7 million growth in community net operating income ("NOI"), a $0.5 million reduction in G&A and development pursuit costs and a 3.5% increase in weighted average share/units outstanding.

A reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders to funds from operations ("FFO") and Core FFO is included with the financial tables accompanying this release.

Same-Community Results

Same community NOI for the first quarter declined 1.5%, or $0.7 million, with revenue up 0.4% and a 4.1% growth in operating expenses. The growth in revenue for the quarter was comprised of a 2.4% increase in rental rates and a 0.2% increase in other income, offset by a 2.2% decline in occupancy. Operating expense growth for the quarter was mainly driven by a $0.4 million increase in real estate taxes, a $0.3 million increase in utilities and a $0.2 million increase in marketing costs. The same-community portfolio achieved a 61% gross margin for the trailing twelve months through March 31, 2018.

Investment Activity

In total, the Company's active 2018 and 2019 development pipeline, which represents a 32% growth in collegiate housing assets over December 31, 2017, includes twelve communities with 7,464 beds for a total development cost of $900.9 million. These active developments have a median distance to campus of 0.1 miles and serve universities with an average full time enrollment of over 23,000. 29% of our development costs are for communities on campus and 96% are on or pedestrian to campus.

Including active developments, 83% of the Company's ONE Plan assets and 77% of its total portfolio serve universities in the Ivy League and Power 5 conferences.

The Company's financial guidance for 2018 included the disposition of six to seven assets for $150 to $225 million. In February and April of 2018, the Company completed the sales of five communities for total net proceeds of $125.1 million. In the aggregate the communities, which were the lower quality tier in the Company's portfolio averaging 0.5 miles from campus and 16 years old, sold for a 6.0% economic cap rate.

In April, the Company also sold its 25% interest in an unconsolidated joint venture that owned a community serving the University of North Carolina - Greensboro. The Company received net proceeds of $3.7 million and expects to recognize a gain on the transaction.

Capital Structure

At March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $22.9 million and availability on its unsecured revolving credit facility of $208.0 million. The Company's net debt to gross assets was 22.5%, its net debt to EBITDA - adjusted was 3.0x, and its interest coverage ratio was 9.3x.

The Company did not settle any ATM forward equity shares in the first quarter. At March 31, 2018, the Company had 4.8 million forward equity shares sold under its ATM that have not yet been settled. The shares were sold at a weighted average net price of $41.56, representing approximately $188.4 million in future funding for its capital commitments and can be settled at the Company's option through December 2018.

Approximately $374.9 million of the Company's $900.9 million in capital commitments remained to be funded at March 31, 2018, with $319.0 million anticipated to be spent in the remainder of 2018 and the rest in 2019. The Company expects to meet these capital commitments with existing cash, debt capacity, proceeds from community dispositions and settling its existing $188.4 million of ATM forward equity shares that have already been sold. After doing so, the Company's projected debt to gross assets at December 31, 2018 would be 26%, which is within management's targeted leverage range of 25% to 30%. Please see the Company's financial supplement for a schedule of sources and uses of capital for all announced transactions as well as pro forma debt to gross asset ratios including the impact of funding the commitments.

The Company's short interest of approximately 11% is elevated due to the outstanding ATM forward equity shares. The 4.8 million outstanding ATM forward equity shares represent approximately 60% of the short interest.

Market Supply and Demand

Student housing supply growth is expected to tighten in 2018 with new supply as a percentage of enrollment in EdR's markets declining from 2.1% in 2017 to 1.9% in 2018. The anticipated growth in new supply is expected to outpace projected enrollment growth in 2018 by approximately 60 bps, as noted in the following table:





























EdR Markets:

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017 Est (1)

2018 Est (2)

New supply as % of enrollment

2.2%

2.2%

2.0%

1.8%

2.1%

1.9%

Enrollment growth

1.3%

1.4%

1.5%

1.5%

1.4%

1.3%





0.9%

0.8%

0.5%

0.3%

0.7%

0.6%





























Same-community:

























Occupancy increase (decrease)

3.0%

2.0%

0.4%

(1.1)%

(1.2)%





Rate increase

2.0%

2.0%

3.4%

3.4%

3.0%





Total leasing revenue growth

5.0%

4.0%

3.8%

2.3%

1.8%

3.0%(3)





























(1) The estimated enrollment growth is based on the 3-year enrollment CAGR through 2016. (2) Data includes the existing portfolio plus 2018 developments but does not include communities we sold in 2018 and two properties that met the held-for-sale accounting treatment at March 31, 2018. The estimated enrollment growth is based on the 3-year enrollment CAGR through 2016 for the included communities. (3) Represents the midpoint of 2018/2019 leasing guidance.

The Company provides additional enrollment and supply information by market in its quarterly earnings supplement located at http://www.snl.com/irweblinkx/yearlypresentations.aspx?iid=4095382.

Earnings Guidance and Outlook

Based on the Company's current estimates, management is reiterating its previously provided guidance for 2018 Core FFO per share/unit of $1.81 to $1.91.

Due to gains recognized on asset dispositions in the first quarter, the guidance range for GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share/unit is being increased from $0.58 to $0.63 to a range of $1.12 to $1.18.

See the financial supplement for the detailed components to the Company's guidance.

EdR AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)











March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(unaudited)





Assets









Collegiate housing properties, net $ 2,348,125



$ 2,424,304





Collegiate housing properties - held for sale, net 25,818

—

Assets under development 585,640

488,614

Cash and cash equivalents 22,902

24,787

Restricted cash 4,491

4,368

Other assets 77,015

73,091











Total assets $ 3,063,991



$ 3,015,164















Liabilities and equity







Liabilities:









Unsecured debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs $ 976,589



$ 933,449





Accounts payable and accrued expenses 152,879

162,434

Deferred revenue 22,510

20,473 Total liabilities 1,151,978

1,116,356











Commitments and contingencies —

—











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 54,411

52,843











Equity:







EdR stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares

authorized, 75,808,889 and 75,779,932 shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017,

respectively 757

757









Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares

authorized, no shares issued and outstanding —

—

Additional paid-in capital 1,842,688

1,844,639

Retained earnings 11,369

—

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,615

(660) Total EdR stockholders' equity 1,856,429

1,844,736 Noncontrolling interests 1,173

1,229 Total equity 1,857,602

1,845,965











Total liabilities and equity $ 3,063,991



$ 3,015,164







































EdR AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017 Revenues:

Collegiate housing leasing revenue $

87,749

$

80,785 Third-party development consulting services —

1,815 Third-party management services 905

945 Operating expense reimbursements 2,074

2,253 Total revenues 90,728

85,798





Operating expenses:



Collegiate housing leasing operations 32,174

28,877 Development and management services 2,851

2,901 General and administrative 2,919

3,207 Development pursuit costs —

220 Depreciation and amortization 22,507

25,839 Ground lease expense 3,788

3,560 Other operating expense(1) —

500 Reimbursable operating expenses 2,074

2,253 Total operating expenses 66,313

67,357





Operating income 24,415

18,441





Nonoperating expenses (income):



Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 4,751

3,028 Amortization of deferred financing costs 363

421 Interest income (43)

(32) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

22 Total nonoperating expenses 5,071

3,439





Income before equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities, income taxes and gain

on sale of collegiate housing properties 19,344

15,002





Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities (58)

255 Income before income taxes and gain on sale of collegiate housing properties 19,286

15,257 Less: Income tax expense (benefit) 66

(885) Income before gain from sale of collegiate housing properties 19,220

16,142 Gain on sale of collegiate housing properties 21,358

— Net income 40,578

16,142 Less: Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests (380)

(15) Net income attributable to EdR $

40,958



$

16,157





Other comprehensive income:



Gain on cash flow hedging derivatives 2,275

1,078 Comprehensive income $

43,233



$

17,235





Earnings per share information:



Net income attributable to EdR common stockholders per share – basic and diluted(2) $

0.53



$

0.21





Weighted average share of common stock outstanding – basic 76,214

73,510 Weighted average share of common stock outstanding – diluted(3) 76,385

73,775





(1) Represents the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities associated with our 2016 acquisition of Urbane. (2) The numerator for earnings per share - diluted also includes $0.7 million and $0.5 million of accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (3) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted assumes the conversion of outstanding redeemable Operating Partnership Units and University Towers Operating Partnership Units. Weighted average shares outstanding also includes the dilutive impact of shares issuable upon settlement of the forward equity agreements under the treasury stock method (none and 42 thousand shares for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively).















































EdR AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO FFO AND CORE FFO (Amounts in thousands, except per share/unit data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017

Net income attributable to EdR $ 40,958

$ 16,157







Gain on sale of collegiate housing assets (21,358)

— Real estate related depreciation and amortization 21,985

25,355 Equity portion of real estate depreciation and amortization on equity

investees 912

676 Noncontrolling interests 3

108 Funds from operations ("FFO") available to stockholders and

unitholders $ 42,500

$ 42,296

FFO adjustments:





Loss on extinguishment of debt —

22 Acquisition costs 1

25 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (1) —

500 Straight-line adjustment for ground leases (2) 1,170

1,175 FFO adjustments 1,171

1,722

Core funds from operations ("Core FFO") available to stockholders and

unitholders $ 43,671

$ 44,018

Earnings per share - diluted (3) $ 0.53

$ 0.21

FFO per weighted average share/unit (4) $ 0.56

$ 0.57

Core FFO per weighted average share/unit (4) $ 0.57

$ 0.60

Weighted average shares/units (4) 76,385



73,775



(1) Represents the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities associated with our 2016 acquisition of Urbane. (2) This represents the straight-line rent expense adjustment required by GAAP related to ground leases. As the ground lease terms range from 40 to 99 years, the adjustment to straight-line these agreements becomes material to our operating results, distorting the economic results of the communities. (3) The numerator for earnings per share - diluted also includes $0.7 million and $0.5 million of accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (4) FFO and Core FFO per weighted average share/unit were computed using the weighted average of all shares and partnership units outstanding, regardless of their dilutive impact, and the dilutive impact of the ATM Forward. Weighted average shares outstanding also includes the dilutive impact of shares issuable upon settlement of the forward equity agreements under the treasury stock method (none and 42 thousand shares for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively).



EdR AND SUBSIDIARIES 2018 REVISED GUIDANCE - RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO FFO and CORE FFO (Amounts in thousands, except per share/unit data) (Unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018

ORIGINAL GUIDANCE



REVISED GUIDANCE



VARIANCE

Without Capital

Transactions

With Capital

Transactions



Without Capital

Transactions

With Capital

Transactions



Without Capital

Transactions

With Capital

Transactions

Low

High

Low

High



Low

High

Low

High



Low

High

Low

High Net income attributable to EdR $ 45,300

$ 49,200

$ 47,000

$ 51,400



$ 87,658

$ 91,558

$ 89,358

$ 93,758



$ 42,358

$ 42,358

$ 42,358

$ 42,358









































































Real estate related depreciation and

amortization

94,500



98,500



89,200



93,200





94,500



98,500



89,200



93,200





—



—



—



— Equity portion of real estate depreciation

and amortization on equity investees

2,400



2,400



2,400



2,400





2,400



2,400



2,400



2,400





—



—



—



— Gain on sale of collegiate housing

properties(1)

—



—



—



—





(42,358)



(42,358)



(42,358)



(42,358)





(42,358)



(42,358)



(42,358)



(42,358) Redeemable noncontrolling interests

(400)



(400)



(400)



(400)





(400)



(400)



(400)



(400)





—



—



—



— Noncontrolling interest depreciation

(2,100)



(2,100)



(2,100)



(2,100)





(2,100)



(2,100)



(2,100)



(2,100)





—



—



—



—







































































Funds from operations ("FFO") available

to stockholders and unitholders $ 139,700

$ 147,600

$ 136,100

$ 144,500



$ 139,700

$ 147,600

$ 136,100

$ 144,500



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —













































































FFO adjustments:









































































Straight-line adjustment for ground

leases(2)

4,600



4,600



4,600



4,600





4,600



4,600



4,600



4,600





—



—



—



— FFO adjustments

4,600



4,600



4,600



4,600





4,600



4,600



4,600



4,600





—



—



—



—















































































































































Core funds from operations ("Core FFO")

available to stockholders and

unitholders $ 144,300

$ 152,200

$ 140,700

$ 149,100



$ 144,300

$ 152,200

$ 140,700

$ 149,100



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —









































































Earnings per share – diluted(3) $ 0.56

$ 0.62

$ 0.58

$ 0.63



$ 1.12

$ 1.17

$ 1.12

$ 1.18



$ 0.56

$ 0.55

$ 0.54

$ 0.55









































































FFO per weighted average share/unit(4) $ 1.83

$ 1.93

$ 1.75

$ 1.85



$ 1.83

$ 1.93

$ 1.75

$ 1.85



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —









































































Core FFO per weighted average

share/unit(4) $ 1.89

$ 1.99

$ 1.81

$ 1.91



$ 1.89

$ 1.99

$ 1.81

$ 1.91



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —







































































Weighted average shares/units(4)

76,400



76,400



77,900



77,900





76,400



76,400



77,900



77,900





—



—



—



—

(1) Original guidance does not include any gain or loss on dispositions. Revised guidance includes the actual gain recognized on the February 2018 property dispositions for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and an approximate $21.0 million gain expected to be recognized on the April 2018 community dispositions. (2) This represents the straight-line rent expense adjustment required by GAAP related to ground leases. As the ground lease terms range from 40 to 99 years, the adjustment to straight-line these agreements becomes material to our operating results, distorting the economic results of the communities. (3) The numerator for earnings per share - diluted also includes $2.2 million of accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests for the year ended December 31, 2018. (4) FFO and Core FFO per weighted average share/unit were computed using the weighted average of all shares and partnership units outstanding, regardless of their dilutive impact.

EdR AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of the Company's GAAP operating income to NOI for three months ended March

31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands):



Three months ended March 31,



2018

2017 Operating income



$ 24,415

$ 18,441 Less: Third-party development services revenue —

1,815 Less: Third-party management services revenue 905

945 Plus: Other operating expense —

500 Plus: Development and management services expenses 2,851

2,901 Plus: General and administrative expenses, development pursuit, acquisition

costs and severance 2,919

3,427 Plus: Ground leases 3,788

3,560 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 22,507

25,839 NOI $ 55,575

$ 51,908

The following is a reconciliation of the Company's net income to NAREIT EBITDAre to Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2018 (in thousands):



Three months

ended

Plus: Year Ended

Less: Three

Months Ended

Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

Net income $ 40,578

$ 46,237

$ 16,142

$ 70,673

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 4,751

15,268

3,028

16,991 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

22

22

— Interest income (43)

(98)

(32)

(109) Income tax expense (benefit) 66

584

(885)

1,535 Depreciation and amortization 22,870

97,075

26,260

93,685 Gain on disposition of depreciated property (21,358)

(691)

—

(22,049) Adjustments to reflect the entity's share of

EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates 1,467

5,037

1,177

5,327 NAREIT EBITDAre(1) $ 48,331

$ 163,434

$ 45,712

$ 166,053

















Adjustments to NAREIT EBITDAre:













Straight line adjustment for ground leases 1,170

4,696

1,175

4,691 Acquisition costs 1

35

25

11 Other operating (income) expense(2) —

(6,041)

500

(6,541 Adjustments to reflect the entity's share of

EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates (1,467)

(5,037)

(1,177)

(5,327) Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,035

$ 157,087

$ 46,235

$ 158,887

Annualize acquisitions, developments and

dispositions (3) —

—

—

(753) Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,035

$ 157,087

$ 46,235

$ 158,134

















(1) NAREIT EBITDAre is presented in accordance with the white paper issued by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust's ("NAREIT") in September 2017. (2) Included in other operating income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $4.8 million gain on the settlement of a dispute that arose with the seller of one of our acquired properties post-acquisition and $1.2 million related to changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities associated with our 2016 acquisitions of the Hub at Madison and Urbane.

Included in other operating expense for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $0.5 million related to changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities associated with our 2016 acquisition of Urbane. (3) Pro forma adjustment to reflect all acquisitions, development deliveries and dispositions as if such transactions had occurred on the first day of the period presented.















































































EdR AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of our GAAP total debt to gross assets as of March 31, 2018 and December 31,

2017 (dollars in thousands):





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Gross unsecured debt, excluding unamortized deferred financing costs

$ 979,500

$ 936,500

Less: Cash

(22,902)

(24,787) Less: Sold but unsettled ATM forward equity

(188,360)

(190,215) Net debt

$ 768,238

$ 721,498











Total assets

$ 3,063,991

$ 3,015,164

Accumulated depreciation(1)

373,977

385,118 Gross assets

$ 3,437,968

3,400,282 Less: Cash

(22,902)

(24,787) Gross assets(2)

$ 3,415,066

$ 3,375,495











Debt to gross assets

28.5%

27.5% Net debt to gross assets

22.5%

21.4%









Interest coverage (TTM)(3)

9.3x

10.3x Net debt to EBITDA - Adjusted (TTM)(4)

3.0x

3.3x



















(1) Represents accumulated depreciation on real estate assets.







(2) Gross assets used in the net debt to gross assets calculation excludes $22.9 million and $24.8 million of cash on hand at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. (3) Equals the trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA of $158.9 million divided by interest expense, net of amounts capitalized of $17.0 million. See page 14 for reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA. (4) Equals total debt (excluding unamortized deferred financing costs) less cash and excludes non income-producing debt related to assets under development at the time of calculation. EBITDA is Proforma Adjusted EBITDA, which includes proforma adjustments to reflect all acquisitions, development deliveries and dispositions as if such had occurred at the beginning of the 12 month period being presented.











































