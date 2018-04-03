EdR to Host First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EdR (NYSE: EDR), a national leader in the ownership, development and management of collegiate housing, today announced that the company will release financial results for the first quarter of 2018 before the market opens on Monday, April 30, 2018.

The company will host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 30, 2018. Management will discuss results for the first quarter as well as provide an update on the industry and the business outlook for 2018.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the Internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. may dial 1-877-705-6003 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 1-201-493-6725. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the company's investor relations website at www.EdRtrust.com.

The replay of the call will be available at approximately 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 30, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 7, 2018. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13678447. The archive of the webcast will be available on the company's Web site (www.EdRtrust.com) for a limited time.

About EdR

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 82 communities with more than 43,800 beds serving 52 universities in 26 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices. For details, please visit the company's Web site at www.EdRtrust.com.

For more information, contact:

J Drew Koester, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations

901-259-2523 dkoester@EdRtrust.com

Bill Brewer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

901-259-2500 bbrewer@EdRtrust.com

For media information or photography, contact:

Craig Wack, PR Coordinator

901-252-6809 cwack@EdRtrust.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements about the company's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks are set forth under the captions "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in our annual report on Form 10-K and under the caption "Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (or similar captions) in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and as described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any guidance or other forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, unless required by law.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edr-to-host-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-300623841.html

SOURCE EdR

