eDreams ODIGEO and American Airlines Announce NDC Integration

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO, Europe's largest online travel company and one of the largest European e-commerce businesses, and American Airlines, the world's largest airline, today announced that they have signed a new distribution agreement based on New Distribution Capability (NDC) technology.

The agreement involves all four leading travel brands of eDreams ODIGEO business (eDreams, Opodo, Travellink and GO Voyages) and will allow eDreams ODIGEO to enhance the way American air products are made available in the 261 booking platforms that it operates worldwide. The upgrade to NDC technology lets customers access richer options to improve choice, enables faster product and service development to power innovation, and brings customers new ways to personalize their booking and travel experience. It supports eDreams ODIGEO's ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience and personalising its travel products and services.

Pablo Caspers, Chief Air Supply Officer, eDreams ODIGEO: "With this strategic partnership with American Airlines, we will enhance our service and offering to our customers who will have greater access to content. American Airlines is one of the world's leading airline groups, and we are thrilled to join forces with them to drive innovation and technology within the air distribution industry for the benefit of millions of travellers every year."

Alison Taylor, Senior Vice President Global Sales, American Airlines "Partnering with the largest European online travel agency, demonstrates our progress and commitment to the future of NDC. eDreams ODIGEO was the natural choice for our first large-scale NDC integration in Europe and includes access to paid seats and new capability to innovate in the future, providing more choice and customer value."

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest European e-commerce businesses. Under its leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink and the metasearch engine Liligo – it offers the best deals in regular flights from 660 airlines, hotels, cruises, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for the 18 million customers it serves across 46 markets. eDreams ODIGEO is listed on the Spanish Stock Market.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power.

American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship Lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

SOURCE eDreams ODIGEO