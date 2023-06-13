eDreams ODIGEO calls for transparency in the European railway market to promote intermodality, consumer choice and environmentally smart travel

News provided by

eDreams ODIGEO

13 Jun, 2023, 09:45 ET

  • eDreams ODIGEO welcomes Article 10 of the Rail Passenger Rights Regulations and further calls on the EU and member states to strictly enforce the regulation to create a smarter multimodal EU transport ecosystem.
  • As a one-stop shop for travel with 100 million daily user searches, eDreams ODIGEO has the power to significantly impact consumers' transportation choices. If granted the opportunity, the Company could empower users with increased multimodal transportation options, expanding consumer choice and fostering environmentally smart decisions. However, current limitations imposed on independent travel retailers impede this vast transformative potential.
  • The European Commission and member states should strictly enforce Article 10 to enable customers of online travel agents to more easily access rail tickets, allowing them to compare routes and combine a variety of modes of transport.
  • eDreams ODIGEO has proven the potential impact of smart multimodal mobility which provides consumers with greater choice, flexibility and environmentally smart decisions. On routes where rail content is somewhat available, eDreams ODIGEO successfully incorporates rail segments in 25% of bookings. In EU regions lacking open access to train content, this valuable opportunity for consumers and the environment remains untapped.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO, the world's leading travel subscription platform and the world's largest flight retailer outside of China, welcomes the application of Article 10 of the Rail Passenger Rights Regulation across the EU. Article 10, which came into force on 07 June 2023, mandates that dominant or state-owned rail companies must make real-time dynamic travel data and travel information accessible to independent ticket vendors and enable agents to retail these products without unfair restriction or penalty. These regulations will better enable travellers to compare different modes of transport, supporting customer choice and competition, and improving the cost-effectiveness and convenience of travel in the EU.

Such is the importance and potential impact of the regulation changes, eDreams ODIGEO further calls on the European Commission and the national enforcement bodies of member states to strictly enforce the new rules for the benefit of EU consumers and the environment. The enforcement of Article 10 of the Rail Passenger Rights Regulation will deliver increased choice to consumers while contributing to a better future environment, thus aligning with the mandate and obligations of the European Commission.

SOURCE eDreams ODIGEO

