eDreams ODIGEO to provide lower prices and wider fare options through new agreement with easyJet

- eDreams ODIGEO will now offer its customers a wider choice of fares and preferential prices for easyJet routes across all four of its leading travel brands.

- Travelers will benefit from a far wider fare offering through the most technologically advanced online travel platforms in Europe, utilised by 17 million travellers each year

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO, one of the world's largest online travel companies and No 2 in flights globally, today announced that it has reached an agreement with easyJet to offer a wider variety of fare options and preferential third party rates for the airline's route network.

eDreams ODIGEO's customers in the 45 countries where it operates will now be able to access a wider choice of fares for easyJet's flights which includes 1000 routes to more than 135 airports in 35 countries. eDreams ODIGEO'S world-leading travel platforms utilise the latest tech to serve more than 60 million user searches every day, resulting in more than 9 billion different itineraries that are generated by combining travel options from over 660 airline carriers.

A range of flexible fare options for easyJet routes together with easy access to extra products and services will now be available to the 17 million customers that book via the eDreams ODIGEO travel brands each year, significantly improving the experience for travelers choosing to book through the Company's digital and mobile platforms.

Members of the eDreams Prime, Opodo Prime and GO Voyages Prime subscription programmes are set to enjoy even greater savings when including an easyJet flight into their bookings as they will not only benefit from the Prime unique discount but also from a wider choice of airline fares and preferential rates with one of Europe's largest carriers.

Pablo Caspers, Chief Air Supply Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said:

"We want to provide travelers with even more affordable ways to access an extensive range of destinations while continuing to enhance our position as a leader in the European market through flights with one of the continent's largest carriers. This is yet another enhancement of our leading flight content platform, which provides travellers with an unprecedented choice of over 9 billion itineraries at the most competitive prices.

"As demand for leisure travel rebounds at a strong pace, our leading travel brands are attracting an increasing number of travelers thanks to a unique customer proposition, notably including Prime, the very first travel subscription programme, which continues to grow strongly and has already surpassed 1.5 million members worldwide.

"And, by offering even greater fares for flights with a leading European carrier like easyJet, we will further strengthen our unique travel offering to ultimately benefit millions of consumers worldwide."

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 17 million customers per year across 45 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with over 650 airlines. The brand offers the best deals in regular flights, low- cost airlines, hotels, cruises, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

