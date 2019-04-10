eDreams Reveals New Study on the Insta-worthiness of Travel

51% of US travelers admit to retouching their vacation photos to make them more likable on social media - ahead of all the other countries surveyed

US travelers are also the least cynical with 52% thinking that people who share photos on social media during their holiday are having a great time - compared to just 20% of British travelers

52% of American travelers book their holiday based on its 'insta-worthiness' coming in third behind Spanish (55%) and Italian (58%) holidaymakers

LONDON, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media is taking an ever-increasing place in our lives and research by online travel agent eDreams.net shows it now plays a big part in our holiday habits, from picking the perfect spot to retouching the photos of our time away.

The study reveals that 52% of US travelers book their vacation based on its 'insta-worthiness' (destinations beautiful enough to post on Instagram) coming in third place behind Spanish (55%) and Italian (58%) travelers. By contrast, only 14% of British holidaymakers care about their chosen destination's social media impact.

When it comes to sharing holiday photos on social media, US travelers are the biggest filter addicts with 51% admitting to using editing tricks before posting their vacation photos. French and Italian travelers take second and third place with 49% and 47% respectively while only 1 in 5 Brits admit to retouching their vacation pictures.

Additionally, US travelers appear to be the least cynical with 52% of them thinking people who post a lost during their vacation are having a good time; this is in contrast to 40% of British travelers who think a flurry of holiday photo posts means the travelers in question are show-offs.

Influencers you say? When it comes down to the role of key social media influencers as a source of inspiration for travel, the research shows that US travelers are not especially influenced by them. In fact, only 1 in 10 admit to having booked a holiday to a destination that appeared on someone else's Instagram page, similar to Italian travelers (with 11%). This diminishes even further with the other nations surveyed with only 5% of Brits and Spanish, 6% of Germans and Portuguese and 8% of French holidaymakers being inspired by social media influencers for their destination choice.

Robert McNamara, from eDreams, said: "We know that creating a picture-perfect life on social media is a growing trend, especially among millennials. With this new research, we see that US travelers are embracing this trend more than any other nation we surveyed."

Notes to editor: Research conducted by One Poll for eDream.net. 8,000 people who have travelled by plane were polled in Germany, France, Spain, UK, Portugal, Italy and US.

