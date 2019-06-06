eDreams Reveals the Top US Travel Trends for Summer 2019

BARCELONA, Spain, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With half of the year already over, it is time for travelers to make the most of their annual leave and the summer temperatures, by flying either abroad or staying closer to home and travelling around the USA.

eDreams, Europe's leading online travel agent, has reviewed flight bookings for travel between June 1st and the 30th September 2019 to reveal this summer's top US travel trends.

Where are the Americans flying to?

As the weather in Europe starts to warm up, eDreams has revealed that for Americans travelling abroad this summer, the continent is top of their list. Four out five of the top international destinations booked by Americans are in Europe:

Paris, France Barcelona, Spain Rome, Italy Guadalajara, Mexico Madrid, Spain

Where are the Americans going within the USA?

Nevertheless, for Americans that have chosen to stay closer to home and fly domestically, eDreams has revealed the top US destinations to visit this summer:

Las Vegas, Nevada Honolulu, Hawaii Los Angeles, California Orlando, Florida New York City , New York

Europeans and The USA

According to eDreams booking data over the same period, the European nationalities that have booked the most trips to the USA this summer are the:

French Germans Spanish British Italians

With the endless choice America provides for tourists, the cities that Europeans are most likely to visit in the USA are;

New York City , New York Los Angeles, California Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Orlando, Florida

Methodology:

The data is the result of bookings made from 01.01.2019 to 10.05.2019, for travel between 01.06.2019 to 30.09.2019, compared to the same dates in 2018.

About eDreams

eDreams.net is one of the world's leading online travel agencies, with a presence in 33 countries and the widest product mix available on the market, offering consumers over 155,000 flight-routes from 660 airlines and over 2,100,000 hotels in 40,000 destinations. The company develops and uses cutting edge tools to search millions of flight and hotel combinations, ensuring customers get the best price and greatest convenience.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest European e-commerce businesses. Under its four leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it offers the best deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, cruises, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for the more than 18.5 million customers it serves across 46 markets. eDreams ODIGEO is listed in the Spanish Stock Market.

SOURCE eDreams

Related Links

https://www.edreams.net/

