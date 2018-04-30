EdReports.org Evaluates Curriculum Associates' Ready® Mathematics as the Highest-Rated K-8 Mathematics Program

EdReports.org conducts extensive third-party reviews to increase the capacity of teachers, administrators, and leaders to seek, identify, and demand the highest quality instructional materials to improve and deepen student learning. The organization's review process includes a three-gateway system in which a "green" rating signifies that the program meets expectations for a given set of criteria.

Ready Mathematics met the expectations of all criteria for each grade level, K–8, with a "green" rating across EdReports.org's three gateways:

Gateway 1: Focus and Coherence looks at how the program addresses the standards and makes connections to previous learning and future learning. Gateway 2: Rigor and Mathematical Practices looks at the program's rigor and mathematical practices. Gateway 3: Usability looks at the program's design of student materials, resources available to support instruction, and support for teachers.

"Being named EdReports.org's highest-rated K–8 math program is a true testament to the impact Ready Mathematics can have in the classroom," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are thrilled to receive this extremely positive review which underscores the program's proven ability to drive instruction and effectively help students master key math skills at each grade level."

Ready Mathematics emphasizes conceptual understanding through reasoning, modeling, and discussion. The lessons in Ready Mathematics use a research-based, proven-effective instructional model that allows students to explore the structure of mathematics while also developing students' procedural fluency and mastery of math standards. Ready Mathematics' strong emphasis on mathematical discourse and the integration of the Think-Share-Compare instructional routine within the program build students' confidence to problem solve, develop productive habits, and allow teachers to engage students in rich mathematical discussions.

