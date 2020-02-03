eDriving Partners With Driver Risk Management for Australasian Distribution of Mentor

HUDDERSFIELD, England, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eDriving, a global provider of driver risk management programmes, has announced the appointment of Driver Risk Management (DRM) Australia as a distributor of its smartphone-based driver behaviour improvement solution, Mentor by eDrivingSM.

Operating within a purpose-built 100-acre facility near Perth Airport, Western Australia, with the aim of achieving "Safer Roads, Safer Vehicles, Safer Speeds, Safer Drivers", DRM provides driver and vehicle safety solutions that assist Australian corporate entities and individuals in addressing their risk profiles. It was established by a group of the driver training industry's most experienced professionals including rally driver Alister McRae and motorsport veteran Kim Ledger.

Cory Fee, eDriving's VP Customer Success for AMEA, who has known McRae and Ledger for almost 20 years, said: "It may seem like an unlikely association for eDriving, partnering with motorsport professionals, but both Alister and Kim are passionate advocates of road safety, and the adoption of the latest technology and techniques to improve a driver's performance.

"The opportunity for a valuable partnership between eDriving and DRM was an obvious one. Alister and Kim's state-of-the-art driver training facility is set to break the mould of traditional defensive driver training techniques, and Mentor fits in perfectly with their aim of transforming driver behaviour to save lives."

Already used by organisations around the world to help improve at-work driver behaviour, Mentor uses the telematic sensors in iOS and Android smartphones to collect and analyse data on the driving behaviours most predictive of risk. These include Acceleration, Braking, Cornering, Speeding, and Phone Distraction, one of the biggest threats to road safety today.

Thanks to eDriving's partnership with industry analytics leader FICO®, driver on-road performance is converted into an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score, which has been validated to predict the likelihood of a driver being involved in a collision. Personalised insights are provided to drivers after each trip, showing both positive and negative driving events, and, for the driver's eyes only, exactly where they occurred. Additionally, engaging, interactive micro-training modules are delivered directly to the driver in-app to help promptly remediate identified risky behaviours.

"eDriving's ground-breaking technology is unlike any other telematics technology on the market, and the fact that it is adapted for smartphones is a game-changer," said Ledger. "Our shared viewpoint with eDriving is that traditional defensive driver training techniques and telematics technologies have declined in effectiveness in recent years, and do not effectively mitigate the root cause of driver safety… behaviour. DRM's newly-developed training methods based on current research and extensive experience in motorsport, combined with eDriving's proven successful behavioural change techniques and smartphone-telematics technology will completely transform the effectiveness of driver training in the region."

Ledger is not only a recognised and highly respected veteran of motorsport and the design and fabrication of race cars and their components, but also has a long history in providing defensive driver training through state-of-the-art facilities, using modern technology and techniques.

"Being motorsport enthusiasts, both Kim and I love to drive fast, but the primary consideration is to ensure we do so safely," added McRae. "Our passion for teaching others to put safety before anything else on the road is what fuels our mission to do everything we can to mitigate the tragic loss of life that has become acceptable in our community."

The McRae name has been synonymous with rallying for almost four decades. McRae himself has competed at the highest levels of motorsport globally, competing in the world of rallying for over 30 years. He has been credited with the successful development of several manufacturer cars, and "steering them" to becoming winning vehicles. He has competed with team Mitsubishi in the WRC and remains active in rally.

About eDriving

eDrivingSM helps organisations to reduce collisions, injuries, driver licence infringements and total cost of fleet ownership through a patented driver risk management programme.

Mentor by eDriving is a smartphone-based solution that collects and analyses driver behaviours most predictive of crash risk and helps remediate risky behaviour by providing engaging, interactive micro-training modules delivered directly to the driver in the smartphone app. As part of a broader risk management platform, Virtual Risk Manager®, eDriving provides organisations with everything they need to establish safety as a strategic imperative, and support drivers and managers as they strive to create a crash-free culture®.

eDriving is the driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organisations, supporting over 1,000,000 drivers in 96 countries. Over the past 24 years, eDriving's research-validated programmes have been recognised with over 90 awards around the world.

About Driver Risk Management

Established by a group of the driver training industry's most experienced professionals, Driver Risk Management Pty Ltd (DRM) embodies the team's shared passion for safer driving and developing innovative approaches to driver training. Its founders and key operatives collectively have well in excess of 100 years of combined experience across this high-risk industry.

In cooperation with key partners, DRM provides a Quality Assured Registered Training Organisation that facilitates driver training and road safety education programmes, supporting corporate entities and individuals alike to address necessary road safety risk profiles and requirements.

