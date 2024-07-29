EdSource Announces Search for a New CEO

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EdSource, a nonprofit journalism organization reporting on education in California, is searching for a new CEO. The organization's Board of Directors has announced a national search for the next CEO, who would be only the fifth leader of EdSource since its founding nearly a half century ago.

"EdSource stands out as a unique organization that informs and motivates quality and equitable education for California students through award-winning journalism," said Jannelle Kubinec, EdSource's board president. She added, "We are excited to bring aboard a new CEO to continue EdSource's tradition of impact and influence through keeping Californians informed about and engaged with education."

EdSource is seeking an experienced leader with a passion for its mission and strong knowledge of journalism and education. The CEO will execute on EdSource's strategic plan and chart the path of the organization's future. The successful candidate will continue EdSource's legacy of strong fundraising, expand partnerships, amplify the journalism, grow its audience and maintain its excellent coverage of education issues.



This CEO will succeed Anne Vasquez, who recently assumed a position as executive director of the Television Academy Foundation. During her tenure, EdSource expanded its operations to include a major focus on the Central Valley. The organization is currently headed by interim CEO Louis Freedberg, who previously ran EdSource for a decade.

To read further details about this position, please visit and share the posting here .

As a nonprofit, independent journalism organization, EdSource knows that an informed, involved public is necessary to strengthen preK-12 schools, college and universities to improve opportunities for all students. Founded in 1977, EdSource produces and distributes high quality reporting and analysis on the most pressing education issues facing California and the nation.

