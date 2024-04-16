EdSource Appoints 'Journalism Innovator' James Boren to Board

OAKLAND, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EdSource, a California-based nonprofit newsroom that reports on education, announced today that it has a new member of its board of directors: James Boren, a veteran news industry leader based in California's Central Valley.

Boren has an exceptional mix of experience in news media, education and nonprofit work. An award-winning journalist who has worked in the news business for more than four decades, Boren is the founder and executive director of Fresno State University's Institute for Media and Public Trust. He also established a visionary student journalism program in Fresno that trains young people of color to go into journalism.

"We're fortunate to have a journalism innovator and trailblazer join our board," EdSource CEO Anne Vasquez said of Boren. "Jim's work in the Central Valley has been groundbreaking, and it's a region increasingly important to EdSource."

During his long career in journalism and public service, Boren was a national political writer and covered six national political conventions and traveled on the road in the presidential campaigns in 1980, 1984, 1988 and 1992. Boren retired as executive editor and senior vice president at the Fresno Bee.

As executive director of the Media Institute, he leads efforts to improve media literacy, develop strategies to identify fake news and find solutions to bridge the trust gap between media and news consumers. He is often sought out to speak on news industry challenges in the digital age, and is often quoted in publications on issues surrounding fake news and media trust.

In addition to serving on the EdSource board, Boren serves on the board of the California Press Foundation and Journalism Funding Partners, which raises funds around the country to support local newsrooms. He served as a Pulitzer Prize juror in 2016 and 2017. In 2018, Jim was honored with the Ethical Leadership Award given by the Fresno State Ethics Center and the Lyles Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

"I am deeply privileged to be selected to the EdSource board," Boren said. "As an avid reader, I've long admired the exceptional journalism consistently delivered by the EdSource team. EdSource stands as a beacon of excellence in educational reporting."

As a nonprofit, independent news organization, EdSource knows that an informed, involved public is necessary to strengthen schools to improve opportunities now and in the future. Since 1977, EdSource has delivered education analysis and continues to report on the most pressing education issues in California and the nation.

