EdSource Expands Work in California's Central Valley

OAKLAND, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdSource is one of 31 nonprofit organizations who have received a grant from James B. McClatchy Foundation to ensure a strong media network in California's Central Valley.

The James B. McClatchy Foundation announced in their press release that they plan to "support a multicultural democracy centering multilingual learner students and families, build community-powered local journalism and advance the next generation of inclusive leaders" through these grant awards.

EdSource has steadily been expanding its work in the Central Valley over the past two years. Based in the region are a journalism resident, a reporter focused on equity issues, as well as a new K-12 editor. In addition, EdSource is a member of the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative, which brings together media in the Central Valley.

EdSource's local reporters provide accountability in education coverage that has been under-resourced as a result of shrinking newsrooms across the country. According to Pew Research Center, newsroom employment fell 57% between 2008 and 2020.

"There is an urgent need to address the loss of local journalism in the Central Valley," EdSource CEO Anne Vasquez said. "Education coverage is often one of the first areas to be cut in newsrooms that downsize. EdSource has grown its statewide footprint in recent years and is committed to bringing our stellar education journalism to more readers in a region that is changing the makeup of California."

Through this grant from the McClatchy Foundation, EdSource will be able to expand its work in the Central Valley while continuing to examine education data and policy particular to the region.

Since 1977, EdSource has delivered education analysis and continues to report on the most pressing education issues in California and the nation.

