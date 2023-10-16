EDSOURCE HIRES MONICA VELEZ AS K-12 REPORTER

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdSource, a nonprofit newsroom devoted to education issues, announced this month that it has hired a new reporter to its K-12 education team.

Education journalist Monica Velez joins EdSource from The Seattle Times Education Lab. She is an award-winning reporter who has spent the last four years covering K-12 education, beginning in California at The Fresno Bee's Education Lab.

Velez stands as the latest example of EdSource's dedication to devoting reporting expertise in under-covered regions of California like the Central Valley. Velez spent about five years reporting in California's San Joaquin Valley: Prior to her work at The Fresno Bee, she reported on immigration for Valley Public Radio and got her start in journalism at The Merced Sun-Star as a health reporter.

Velez is a Bay Area native and daughter of Salvadoran immigrants. She graduated from California State University, Sacramento with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in creative writing.

"Monica already is well known in California within the education community," said CEO Anne Vasquez. "EdSource is fortunate to have her join our newsroom and help us continue to make a meaningful impact across California and beyond."

Velez will cover a variety of K-12 education issues through an equity lens, including math instruction, student wellness and education policy. Her stories will keep students, parents, educators and policymakers informed about the latest developments in California's schools.

ABOUT EDSOURCE

As a nonprofit, independent news organization, EdSource knows that an informed, involved public is necessary to strengthen schools to improve opportunities now and in the future. Since 1977, EdSource has delivered education news analysis and continues to report on the most pressing education issues in California and the nation.

FOLLOW EDSOURCE

EdSource.org

EdSource.org/subscribe

twitter.com/EdSource

facebook.com/EdSource

MEDIA CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE EdSource