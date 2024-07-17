EdSource Partners with California Local News Fellowship

OAKLAND, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EdSource, California's largest nonprofit newsroom focused on education journalism, announced today that it will partner with the California Local News Fellowship program to host an early-career journalist.

This fellowship, based at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, is a state-funded initiative aimed at improving local journalism – particularly in underserved communities.

"The survival of local journalism is in the balance, and its survival is not optional," said Berkeley Journalism dean Geeta Anand. "Robust local reporting makes a difference for all that we hold dear: the education of our children, safety and dignity for vulnerable community members, the protection of our environment and more."

Fellowship participants across the state will gain crucial experience in daily newsrooms alongside training and mentorship from leaders in the journalism industry.

EdSource's fellow, Vani Sanganeria, will be based in the Los Angeles area, covering the local community and other education stories across the state as needed. Sanganeria grew up in Kolkata, India, before moving to the U.S. in 2012. She has spent the past five years in Los Angeles, as a journalism student at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism. At USC's student newsroom, Annenberg Media, Sanganeria served as South Los Angeles editor, equity board leader and investigative reporter, and her work has been published in L.A. Public Press, Knock LA and L.A. TACO, among others.

EdSource is committed to working closely with young journalists and empowering them to launch a career in the field, especially for first-generation college students and students from local public universities. Through its California Student Journalism Corps, EdSource mentors and trains college students, and publishes their work.

"Supporting young journalists is a critical component of EdSource's mission to ensure that key stakeholders have clear, accurate, relevant information to use in making decisions that impact students, teachers and families across California not only today, but in the future. As an organization, we're proud to partner with UC Berkeley to open up new opportunities for young journalists to take the first steps to a career in education journalism," said Adam Eisenberg, EdSource managing editor.

ABOUT EDSOURCE

As a nonprofit, independent news organization, EdSource knows that an informed, involved public is necessary to strengthen schools to improve opportunities now and in the future. Since 1977, EdSource has delivered education news analysis and continues to report on the most pressing education issues in California and the nation.

FOLLOW EDSOURCE

EdSource.org

EdSource.org/subscribe

twitter.com/EdSource

facebook.com/EdSource

MEDIA CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE EdSource