EdTech Awards Names Dr. Lauren Sanchez Gilbert CEO – Startup of the Year and Recognizes Arly as ‘Cool Tool Finalist’ for Best Administrative Solution

WESTWOOD, Mass., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BellXcel, a national nonprofit leader dedicated to empowering providers of youth programming with innovative solutions, today announced The 2024 EdTech Awards have recognized its CEO Lauren Sanchez Gilbert, Ed.D, as the 2024 Founder/CEO – Startup of the Year for her leadership in the launch of its proprietary youth management platform, Arly.

Arly was further recognized as a "Cool Tool" finalist for Best Administrative Solution for the second consecutive year. Celebrating its 14th year, the US-based EdTech Awards program by EdTech Digest, is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the best and brightest in the industry.

As BellXcel's CEO, Dr. Sanchez Gilbert has been the driving force behind the company's shift from a direct youth program provider to an innovative youth activity management software.

"Arly was purpose-built given our first-hand experience and evidence– we know what keeps customers up at night because we've walked in their shoes," said Dr. Sanchez Gilbert. "We're committed to youth outcomes and providing program leaders, staff and families with evidence-based strategies and tools. Our mission goes beyond award-winning software, it's about ensuring all children have access to high-quality experiences that can change the trajectory of their life."

Dr. Sanchez Gilbert added, "We are constantly curious and rigorous about understanding how to drive quality outcomes. Along with our customers' feedback, we scour the preponderance of evidence to inform our continued development of features and functionality. I'm humbled to be recognized as EdTech Digest's Founder/CEO – Startup of the Year and that our Arly team's tireless work is recognized by the leading edtech thought leadership platform."

Arly is unlike any solution on the market today unifying all the ingredients proven to run high-quality youth programs into one single platform. Arly's unique combination of digital tools, management functions, professional development, and curriculum provide youth program and activity leaders with the powerful ability to move past juggling multiple software, spreadsheets, and paper-based tools.

About Arly by BellXcel

Arly is a complete youth program management platform developed by leading, national nonprofit BellXcel, that provides a pathway for rapid scale and better outcomes. Arly empowers youth program providers with tools and resources that increase efficiency and improve operations, so they can focus on what really matters–elevating the potential of the children they serve. Visit arly.com.

