EdTech Effectiveness and Equity Trailblazer Gains Momentum for Expanding Work with Schools and Districts

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnPlatform, the comprehensive edtech effectiveness system, today announced record growth in 2019, with the number of educators, districts, and states using their research-driven resources and technology more than doubling since 2018.

"We are excited more school, district, and state leaders are making smarter decisions about their education technology, protecting student data and achieving better outcomes for all students. With more than 700 edtech tools being accessed monthly in each district, it is crucial we all focus on improving safety, equity, and effectiveness," said Karl Rectanus, CEO and Co-Founder of LearnPlatform.

LearnPlatform's growth comes as more districts and states seek to expand equitable access to the teaching and technology that work best for students. LearnPlatform's IMPACT™ technology is an industry-leading analytics platform used by school districts to understand how often, how deeply, and for which students their edtech tools and teaching practices are most effective.

Granite School District in Utah and Springfield Public Schools in Massachusetts, for example, are using IMPACT™ to analyze the effectiveness of their own interventions to determine how they can best support underserved populations - whether they are English-language learners, on free or reduced-price lunch, or otherwise.

The organization also recently partnered with the Jefferson Education Exchange (JEX) on an initiative to help teachers and school leaders make better-informed decisions about what education technology tools work in what contexts. Backed by a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the project will help teachers document their experiences implementing education technology, and share them with other educators dealing with similar challenges.

"We set out to accomplish work in two areas: Curating our digital learning applications and accessing analytics around the effective use of these resources. LearnPlatform's help made this work possible," said Jennifer Starr, Director of Digital Learning & Innovative Educational Technology for Millis Public Schools in Massachusetts.

LearnPlatform also announced today that it has raised additional funding from Emerson Collective and New Markets Venture Partners (NMVP). Emerson Collective and NMVP led the organization's Series A funding round in 2018. The funds will be used to continue growing the LearnPlatform team and building new features into the platform.

LearnPlatform is a comprehensive edtech effectiveness system used by over 240,000 educators to save time, save money and improve outcomes. The research-driven technology, business process automation and data-rich insights and services equip school districts, states and their partners to organize, streamline and analyze their edtech interventions for better instructional, operational and budget decisions. LearnPlatform provides education organizations the ability to inventory and select digital learning tools, establish and maintain regulatory compliance, and measure outcomes to gain meaningful, actionable evidence to ensure learning ecosystems are safe and cost-effective for all students.

