EdTech Industry Veteran Tim Waldron Appointed as CEO of Readable English

Literacy Company Readies for Next Phase of Growth

SF BAY AREA, Calif. and BLOOMINGTON, Ind., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Readable English, a literacy access and intervention software company that invented an English language pronunciation guide that uses visual cues, called glyphs, to make the language phonetic without changing the spelling, today announced the appointment of edtech veteran Tim Waldron as its new Chief Executive Officer. Waldron succeeds Ann Fitts, the company's esteemed founder, who has stepped down from her CEO role after five years. Fitts will stay engaged in the company as a board member.

With a deep commitment to advancing literacy and a proven track record in education technology, Waldron brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Readable English. His visionary leadership and strategic insights will help propel the company into its next phase of growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to have Tim's leadership as Readable English continues our mission to get all students reading proficiently," said Fitts. "Tim's passion for literacy education, combined with his extensive experience, makes him the ideal candidate to successfully guide our company into the future. His appointment reflects our dedication to building our team with top talent."

Waldron's most recent role was founder and principal of VAWLTED, a boutique consulting firm focused on helping edtech firms grow and scale. Previously, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at SchoolMint where revenue reached a 20 times growth rate in five years. He has extensive experience working with education-based venture capital investments, and managed SchoolMint's acquisition by BV Investment Partners in 2017.

"I am honored to join the exceptional team at Readable English. Together, we will build upon the strong foundation laid by Ann and further expand our impact in the field of literacy access and intervention. I firmly believe that Readable English is poised to disrupt the literacy space with our innovative programs – programs which have demonstrated a scalable way to help students increase their reading ability," said Waldron.

In addition to Waldron's appointment to the Readable English team, the organization will soon be releasing data from a cohort of schools in Indiana, showing significant growth in reading scores.

Waldron continued, "I am committed to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and delivering outstanding results. Addressing the reading access gap is an equitable imperative. Kids that can read can unlock learning, which will provide them with limitless possibilities in their lives and careers."

About Readable English:

Readable English LLC is an edtech innovator dedicated to making a positive impact on literacy outcomes worldwide based on a unique platform developed by founder Ann Fitts. This accelerated reading program, which is aligned with the science of reading, significantly helps students who struggle to read. Their mission is to empower educators and students alike in providing accessible, equitable, and effective tools to make learning to read faster and easier for students and teachers.

SOURCE Readable English