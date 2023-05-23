EdTech Leader Mindvalley Launches Cutting-Edge Mental Health Programs with Renowned Experts Tim Storey, Dave Asprey and Dr. Caroline Leaf

News provided by

Mindvalley

23 May, 2023, 09:41 ET

Mental Health Awareness Month reminds us to take control of our mental wellness: Mindvalley's Quests help you manage anxiety and depression and biohack every aspect of your life

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindvalley, the world's leading personal transformation platform, is committed to empowering individuals to prioritize their mental health by adding a series of courses and free live workshops to Mindvalley's diverse library of personal transformation content. The new programs feature global authorities in mental health including celebrity life coach Tim Storey, father of biohacking Dave Asprey, and clinical neuroscientist Dr. Caroline Leaf, and are designed to help individuals manage stress and anxiety, improve mental and physical well-being, and promote habit shifts that lead to lasting change.

Recent statistics show stress and mental health issues are on the rise, and that 'we are facing a national mental health crisis that could yield serious health and social consequences for years to come'; in fact, according to the American Institute of Stress, 77% of people regularly experience physical symptoms caused by stress.

"Mindvalley provides unparalleled programming for mental health and is shifting the conversations and perceptions around depression and anxiety," expressed Vishen Lakhiani, Mindvalley's founder. "Our Quests help you transform your life and are led by top experts who have already captivated and helped countless individuals. With over 19,000 Mindvalley transformational stories shared online, this transformative programming series will ignite powerful, life-altering shifts for countless participants."

Each Quest features exclusive content including guided meditations and cognitive exercises to help users reduce stress, improve their mood, and increase their focus. This initiative is just one of many ways Mindvalley is working to promote mental health awareness. With over 20 million followers worldwide, Mindvalley is a premier platform with a diverse library of 4,000 meditations, breathwork practices and Quest programming practices that really stick. Mindvalley has also expanded its reach with partnerships from nearly a dozen airlines to feature its content as part of in-flight entertainment, furthering its dedication to self-empowerment through personalized, data-driven learning experiences.

"As we continue to grow and evolve, we remain committed to our mission of creating a world where everyone has the tools and knowledge to pursue their greatness," added Vishen.

Mindvalley offers a 14-day risk-free trial membership with access to all its courses. For more information on Mindvalley, visit https://www.mindvalley.com/quest 

About Mindvalley: 

Mindvalley is the world's most powerful transformation platform that helps people step into their greatness. From longevity and wellness, to peak performance and spirituality, we provide cutting-edge programs from leading experts to help people achieve success and happiness and find fulfillment. Mindvalley's learning platform, called 'Quest', introduces a new way of learning that delivers unparalleled results in human transformation. Mindvalley reaches more than 195 countries and has a vibrant community of 20 million passionate followers, boasting over 19,000 success stories and counting. Follow Mindvalley for more life-changing content at mindvalley.com or on social media: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Media Contact: Gwen Nathan
[email protected]

SOURCE Mindvalley

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.