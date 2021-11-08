Edtech Market to grow by USD 112.39 bn from 2020 to 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. & Blackboard Inc.|17000+ Technavio Reports

The Edtech market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The trend of learners shifting toward ebooks is notably driving the Edtech market growth, although factors such as the availability of open-source learning content may impede the market growth.

The Edtech market covers the following areas:

Technavio analyzes the market by Market Landscape (K-12, Higher education, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for Edtech in North America. The growing adoption of game-based learning will facilitate the Edtech market growth in North America over the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, competitive intelligence, and regional opportunities in store for vendors.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Chegg Inc.

Coursera Inc.

Edutech

edX Inc.

Instructure Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Udacity Inc.

Edtech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.85% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 112.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Coursera Inc., Edutech, edX Inc., Instructure Inc., Microsoft Corp., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Udacity Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

