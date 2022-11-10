Edtech Market to grow by USD 133.05 Bn; Increased demand for distance learning identified as a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Edtech Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 133.05 billion between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 17.79% during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into the drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the size of the market. Understand the scope of this market study. Download Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edtech Market 2022-2026

Edtech Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our edtech market report covers the following areas:

Edtech Market 2022-2026: Key Trend

The increased demand for distance learning is identified as the major trend in the market. Online learning has shown significant growth over the last decade. The Internet and educational institutions have combined to provide people with the opportunity to gain new skills. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, online learning has become more centric in people's lives. Several educational institutions are now partially or fully open in many jurisdictions. Top-tier universities are democratizing learning by making courses accessible online. For instance, Stanford University and Harvard University give access to online courses under the categories of computer science, engineering, mathematics, business, art, and personal development. All these factors have led to the growing popularity of distance learning, which is driving the growth of the market.

Edtech Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the edtech market, including some of the key vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the edtech market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

2U Inc., Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Education Inc., Edutech, edX LLC., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Microsoft Corp., PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Promethean Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., UNIVERSO ONLINE SA, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd, and Workday Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although the learners shifting toward eBooks will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of open-source learning content will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the market. Download Free Sample Report

Edtech Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The edtech market is segmented as below:

Sector

K-12



Higher education



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Identify key segments and regions in the market. Buy Now!

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Edtech Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist edtech market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the edtech market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the edtech market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edtech market vendors

Related Reports:

The e-learning courses market share is expected to increase by USD 109.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75%. The digitization of learning processes is notably driving the e-learning courses market growth, although factors such as credibility issues may impede the market growth.

share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75%. The digitization of learning processes is notably driving the e-learning courses market growth, although factors such as credibility issues may impede the market growth. The smart education market will witness a growth of USD 158.37 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing employment is notably driving the e-learning courses market growth, although factors such as budget constraints may impede the market growth.

Edtech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 133.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 2U Inc., Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Education Inc., Edutech, edX LLC., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Microsoft Corp., PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Promethean Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., UNIVERSO ONLINE SA, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd, and Workday Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Sector



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Sector

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Sector - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Sector - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Sector

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Sector



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Sector

5.3 K -12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 28: Chart on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Sector

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Sector ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 2U Inc.

Exhibit 93: 2U Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: 2U Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: 2U Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: 2U Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: 2U Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Blackboard Inc.

Exhibit 98: Blackboard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Blackboard Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Blackboard Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Chegg Inc.

Exhibit 101: Chegg Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Chegg Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Chegg Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Chegg Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 105: Coursera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Coursera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Coursera Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 110: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: D2L Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Edutech

Exhibit 114: Edutech - Overview



Exhibit 115: Edutech - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Edutech - Key offerings

10.9 edX LLC.

Exhibit 117: edX LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 118: edX LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: edX LLC. - Key offerings

10.10 Instructure Inc.

Exhibit 120: Instructure Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Instructure Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Instructure Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 123: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Udacity Inc.

Exhibit 128: Udacity Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Udacity Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Udacity Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Udacity Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio