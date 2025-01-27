Edtech Market to Grow by USD 170.8 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Shift to Ebooks, Report Explores AI-Driven Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global edtech market size is estimated to grow by USD 170.8 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. learners shifting toward ebooks is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased demand for distance learning However, availability of open-source learning content poses a challenge.Key market players include 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Inc., Discovery Education Inc., edX LLC, Ellucian Co., Google LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Promethean World Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., UOL EdTech, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edtech Market 2025-2029

Edtech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.9% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 170.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, China, Canada, India, Japan, South Korea, UK, France, and Brazil Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Inc., Discovery Education Inc., edX LLC, Ellucian Co., Google LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Promethean World Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., UOL EdTech, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Market Driver

The Edtech market is thriving with the increasing adoption of digital tools by educators and learners alike. Online learning platforms, educational apps, and digital learning tools are trending, offering personalized learning experiences. Artificial Intelligence is transforming the corporate training space, enabling upskilling and reskilling. Remote learning solutions, e-learning platforms, and interactive displays are becoming essential in the new normal. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, creating infrastructure challenges and the digital divide. Hybrid learning models, edutainment, and gamification are gaining popularity. Companies like Zoom Video Communications are leading in the business end-user segment, while mobile learning, microlearning, and data analytics dominate the consumer end-user segment. Hardware such as tablets, laptops, and virtual reality headsets are essential components. Cloud deployment, learning management systems, and virtual classrooms are key services. AI technology, data privacy norms, and smart classrooms are critical considerations. The content segment includes eBooks, digital content, and printed content in various languages, formats, and accessibility options. Venture capitalists are investing in adaptive learning platforms, game-based learning, and preschool segments. Big data, adaptive learning, chatbots, and IoT are shaping the future of Edtech.

Online learning has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, with educational institutions embracing the internet to offer individuals opportunities for skill acquisition. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased the importance of online learning, forcing schools, universities, and companies to operate remotely. Initially, educational institutions responded by implementing remote learning modalities as an emergency measure. As the pandemic progressed, institutions have adapted, with some schools partially or fully reopening. Despite this, online learning remains a crucial aspect of education, catering to the ongoing demand for flexible and accessible educational opportunities.

Market Challenges

The Edtech market is experiencing significant growth as educators and learners embrace digital tools like online learning platforms, educational apps, and interactive displays. However, challenges persist. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the digital divide and infrastructure challenges, making remote learning solutions essential. In the corporate training space, digital transformation, upskilling, and reskilling are driving demand for e-learning platforms, personalized learning experiences, and AI technology. The business end-user segment and consumer end-user segment are adopting mobile learning, microlearning, and gamification. Hardware like tablets, laptops, and virtual reality headsets, along with cloud deployment and learning management systems, are essential. Data analytics and learning analytics are crucial for adaptive learning and chatbots. Challenges include data privacy norms, AI technology implementation, and the need for integrated facilities solutions. Venture capitalists are investing in edtech startups, focusing on preschool, business, consumer, on-premises, and content segments.

The EdTech market faces a challenge due to the abundance of free learning content available online. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, universities provided massive open online courses as an additional learning resource. However, the pandemic forced schools and universities to shift to digital platforms, making the Internet a primary source of education. Economically challenged countries, such as Brazil , Argentina , Chile , and South Africa , have experienced a decline in their GDP, making it difficult for them to reopen educational institutions. This shift to online learning has impacted the traditional education system significantly. The EdTech market's growth may be hindered due to the availability of free content, but it also presents an opportunity to provide affordable and accessible education to a larger population.

Segment Overview

This edtech market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Hardware

1.2 Content

1.3 Software Sector 2.1 K -12

-12 2.2 Higher education

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Hardware- The Edtech hardware market encompasses educational PCs, interactive displays, wearables, sound systems, projectors, and lecture capture solutions. The higher education sector's significant student population drives the adoption of educational PCs, such as desktops and laptops, due to the need for technology-enabled classrooms. Institutions increasingly use digital displays, including touch screens, to facilitate information dissemination. Document cameras have gained popularity for recording, sharing, and live streaming lectures, allowing students to access missed sessions. Tablets remain a significant hardware component in Edtech, with sales increasing by around 19.2% in Q4 2020, driven by the shift towards productivity-focused devices like detachable tablets. Detachable tablets, which offer productivity, flexibility, and ease of use, grew by 27.9% during the same period, often competing with notebooks. Backlogs for PCs led some consumers to purchase detachable tablets instead, while slate tablets also experienced a 13.7% growth in sales. Although tablets contribute to slight market growth decline during the forecast period, their significance in Edtech remains substantial.

Research Analysis

Educational Technology, also known as Edtech, refers to the use of digital tools and online learning platforms to enhance education. It provides educators with innovative solutions to deliver personalized learning experiences to students in various settings. Digital learning tools include educational apps, e-learning platforms, and remote learning solutions, which enable access to education beyond traditional classrooms. Artificial Intelligence plays a significant role in Edtech, offering intelligent tutoring systems, language learning tools, and adaptive learning platforms. The corporate training space is also embracing Edtech for upskilling and reskilling employees. Hardware, such as laptops and tablets, and virtual reality, are transforming classrooms into learning environments. Digital content comes in various formats, including eBooks, digital content, and printed content, catering to diverse learning styles and needs. Edtech also addresses the needs of students with physical disabilities through assistive technologies and accessible educational content in audio format. Integrated facilities solutions and facility scheduling systems streamline the management of educational institutions, ensuring efficient use of resources.

Market Research Overview

Educational Technology, also known as Edtech, refers to the use of digital tools and online learning platforms to enhance and transform the education experience. Digital learning tools include educational apps, interactive displays, tablets, laptops, and cloud deployment services. Remote learning solutions and e-learning platforms offer personalized learning experiences, with some utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and gamification for enhanced engagement. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation in education, creating infrastructure challenges and the digital divide. Hybrid learning models, edutainment, and microlearning are emerging trends. The business end-user segment includes corporations investing in upskilling and reskilling through digital means. Consumers also benefit from mobile learning and interactive whiteboards. Virtual reality headsets, learning management systems, and virtual reality offer educational experiences. Adaptive learning platforms use data analytics and AI technology to cater to individual learning needs. Venture capitalists are investing in innovative Edtech startups, with a focus on adaptive learning, game-based learning, and preschool segments. The use of hardware, such as interactive whiteboards and virtual reality, requires careful consideration of data privacy norms. The content segment includes eBooks, digital content, printed content, and multimedia formats, catering to various languages and physical disabilities. Big data and IoT are also being integrated into educational facilities, improving facility scheduling and work orders. AI technology is revolutionizing the corporate training space, offering efficient and effective solutions.

