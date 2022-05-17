EdTech startup STEMuli raises $3.25M to transform traditional classroom learning with the Educational Metaverse

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMuli, a minority- and woman-owned Web3 education startup, has announced $3.25 million in seed funding co-led by Slauson & Co and Valor Ventures, with participation from Draper Associates.

CEO Taylor Shead - Image credits: Kathy Tran, Daniel Rockey, and Vicky Boudta Pictured left to right: Vicky Boudta, Olivia Taylor, Wade Aston, Femi Olowonefa, Taylor Shead, Emmanuel Iroko, Miguel Rodriguez, Cassandra Shead, and Micheal Landsbaum. - Image credits: Forbes Screenshot within the Educational Metaverse.

STEMuli created an Educational Metaverse that brings a one-of-a-kind 3D game-based platform to the core classroom. Within the digital world, STEMuli connects companies to their future workforce of K-12 students and endeavors to narrow achievement and employment gaps for users. The Metaverse launched in the Dallas Independent School District and seed funds will be used to expand the company's reach nationwide to New York, California, Illinois, Georgia, and Washington D.C.

"We're bringing this technology to the country's largest urban school districts, of which majority of the students are economically disadvantaged. Our vision is to improve learning outcomes by providing ALL students with an experience that rivals playing their favorite video game. The Metaverse consists of the STEMuli navigator, a GPS of learning that ensures every learner reaches their destination every time. Soon learning will be as reliable and ubiquitous as Google Maps. We are pioneering the learn-to-earn model to increase engagement, and utilizing AI to improve teacher's productivity. The Metaverse is a game-changer for teachers and learners," said Taylor Shead, founder and CEO of STEMuli.

Taylor Shead is one of only 95 black women to raise more than $1 million, in a field where black women historically receive less than 0.30% of total venture capital investments. In 2021, STEMuli was named the STOP Award's most transformative app for students by Forbes and The Center for Education Reform. Taylor wants little girls across the world to see her and say, "I can do that too; I can build technology the world needs and loves."

As the second largest school district in Texas, Dallas ISD has been the home base for STEMuli since 2016. Students at Dallas Hybrid Prep, the first hybrid school in Texas where the Metaverse was co-designed, are outpacing the rest of the district in test scores. "This investment will increase performance results worldwide, and make quality education a human right for all. We would not be here today without the guidance of Jack Kelanic, Dr. Usamah Rodgers, Angie Gaylord, and Dr. Olga Romero. Thank you for supporting our innovative efforts," said Shead.

"We have seen the accelerated adoption of digital platforms in education over the last two years, but we've only scratched the surface of what has been enabled for remote learning. STEMuli ushers in a new era of learning. Taylor and her team of educators, technologists, and game developers have built the personalized learning metaverse where students learn. We're excited to see this expand to the rest of the country," said Austin Clements, Managing Partner of Slauson & Co.

Renee Montgomery, WNBA Champion, Co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, and General Partner at Valor Ventures, said, "If you know me, you know 'moments equal momentum!' Each moment in the STEMuli Educational Metaverse brings momentum to personalized academic achievement of every student, regardless of background or socioeconomic status, whether students are college-bound or career track--STEMuli brings the momentum!" Montgomery has also joined STEMuli's board of directors.

"STEMuli is reimagining teaching and learning at scale by integrating classrooms with the Metaverse. We at Draper Associates are thrilled to be part of their journey to disrupt traditional learning. It's incredibly exciting!" said Tim Draper of Draper Associates.

For more information on how to bring your school into the STEMuli Educational Metaverse, please visit stemuli.net .

Media Contact

Olivia Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE STEMuli Studios, Inc