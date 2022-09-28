EdTek Services and TOPYX Support Aman Lara with Training Opportunities for Afghan Immigrants

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTek Services, a full-service eLearning technology and support provider for small to midsize organizations, and Interactyx, the developer of the TOPYX® LMS, are excited to announce a partnership with Aman Lara to provide 350+ Soft Skills courses to over 3400 Afghan refugees brought to Canada in the last 12 months.

Aman Lara thanks our Hosts + Sponsors: Deloitte Canada, EdTek Services, Topyx, Valemount Consulting, theValueExchange, and LearneCORE for helping us celebrate our 1-Year Anniversary and for helping us make 350 Soft Skills courses available to our Afghan community.

Aman Lara has worked under difficult conditions to bring over those Afghan allies who assisted Canada's military, diplomatic and aid staff for two decades. With this partnership, Topyx and EdTek will offer 350+ Soft Skills courses, at no cost, through the TOPYX LMS to assist Aman Lara as they resettle and transition these families.

"Landing in a strange country can be terrifying," says Brian MacDonald, executive director of Aman Lara, "but equally as scary is the process to transition to your new home. We are thankful for the commitment from Deloitte Canada, Topyx, EdTek, Valemount Consulting, Learn eCORE and theValueExchange to support our anniversary event and this valuable training program."

"We are excited to be working with Aman Lara, EdTek, Deloitte Canada and all the partner companies to help raise awareness of the challenges facing these Afghan immigrants," states Simon Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Interactyx. "Topyx has long been a proponent of doing good while doing well and with EdTek we plan to duplicate this initiative for the Afghan people who assisted the United States during our 20-year mission and are now being brought over to the U.S."

"We heard about Aman Lara's 1-Year Anniversary to celebrate bringing over 3400 Afghans to Canada and I thought about the stories my four grandparents told about moving to a new country. So, I knew we had to help," Paul Jacobelli, President of EdTek, said. "We could not have done this alone and are grateful to key supporters at Topyx and Deloitte Canada and the other partners for immediately saying yes to assist with Aman Lara's Anniversary event and this training program."

About Aman Lara :

Aman Lara (https://www.amanlara.com) is Pashto for Sheltered Path and is rooted in the organization's deep connection to the people of Afghanistan. Aman Lara's is committed to support the evacuation and resettlement of 40,000 Afghans to Canada and expand to help others escape peril in their own countries.

About EdTek Services, Inc.:

EdTek Services (https://www.edtekservices.com) partners with small to medium-sized companies, non-profit organizations and education institutions and offers consulting, training, hands-on administrative support and technology solutions as a package that enables its clients to deliver top-quality online training and education.

About Interactyx:

Interactyx, the developer of TOPYX (https://topyx.com) learning management system (LMS), is a global eLearning software company with head offices in the United States and Canada. TOPYX clients include global users across all industries, including Fortune 100 public companies to midsize private companies, nonprofit organizations, associations, governmental agencies and educational institutions.

