EdTheory Group Announces its Expansion into Center-Based Therapy and ABA practice

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EdTheory Group, a prominent provider of K-12 special education and related services, is incredibly delighted to announce a significant expansion into the center-based Therapy and Autism ABA Practice sector. Through a collaborative effort with A.G.E.S. Learning Solutions and Proficio Speech Therapy Group, we are proud to introduce Proficio Therapy Services, LLC ("PTS"). Under this new company moniker, we will be launching comprehensive Autism Therapy centers in various locations, offering a wide range of services for children and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related disorders. These centers will provide Autism ABA, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Psychological Services, Social Groups, and more all under one roof. Our mission is to deliver high-quality, evidence-based, and individualized interventions tailored to the unique needs of each child and family. At Proficio Therapy Services, we provide a holistic and comprehensive approach to therapy for our clients.

PTS with its inspiring Leadership team, amazing talent and most importantly, right attitude, robust work ethos and work culture is a natural and organic fit into the EdTheory family, said Marvel Philip, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the EdTheory Group.

Pradeesh Thomas, an Investor and Executive Board Member of the EdTheory Group is poised to assume the mantle of Chief Executive Officer and Shekhar Radhakrishnan will assume the role of President of PTS our center-based Therapy Services. They will be ably supported by an experienced Clinical & Operations Leadership team. This partnership augurs well for our expansion plans in terms of services and for offering wide-ranging and all-inclusive autism learning and therapy services, locally and globally.

We are ecstatic and honored to welcome PTS to the EdTheory universe and are extremely optimistic that this alliance will enable and bring to fruition a positive and genuine difference in numerous lives. Pursuant to our expansion plans, we will be launching three new autism learning centers over the next few months in San Jose, Livermore, and Brentwood.

About EdTheory

EdTheory LLC, a certified Non-Public Agency by the California Department of Education, renowned for its provision of top-notch therapy and behavioral mental health services to children, particularly those with special needs and autism. Since its founding in 2018, our company has catered to the needs of over 300 school districts, positively influencing more than 50,000 students with special needs, and delivering an impressive 1.2 million service hours across five states. Presently, EdTheory excels in delivering exceptional special education and related services throughout California and the Pacific Northwest, with ambitious plans for nationwide expansion. Our mission is singularly focused on addressing the growing demand for K-12 specialists by seamlessly connecting children and their families with highly qualified and passionate professionals.

At EdTheory, diversity and inclusion are not just ideals but intrinsic values that permeate our team and services, ensuring alignment with the diverse communities we serve. Our commitment extends beyond service provision through our corporate social responsibility initiative, 'Project HOPE,' which further amplifies our dedication to local and global community engagement through volunteering and internship programs. We ardently believe in the power of collaboration, forging strong partnerships with educators, parents, and communities to craft impactful educational experiences.

At the heart of EdTheory lies a steadfast belief in empowering individuals through education and therapy. We offer a comprehensive array of services, including special education, occupational therapy, physical therapy, behavioral health, and nursing, tailored to meet the unique needs of schools and healthcare centers. Experience the difference with EdTheory as we pave the way for transformative educational and therapeutic journeys. For more information: https://www.edtheory.com/.

About Proficio Speech Therapy Group

Proficio Speech Therapy Group, headquartered in Fairfield, CA and founded by Aruna Radhakrishnan, CCC-SLP in 2017 is a premier provider of speech therapy services for children with communication disorders through their clinics across Northern California. With over 500 families and their children at the epicenter of services, Proficio Speech Therapy Group provides versatile and comprehensive assessments, individualized treatment plans, parent training, and home programs. Also, in the offering are Teletherapy services for clients who prefer online sessions. For more information: https://www.proficiotherapy.com/.

About A.G.E.S. Learning Solutions

A.G.E.S Learning Solutions, headquartered in San Jose, CA, was co-founded by Emmylou Santos, BCBA, LBA. Since 2008, they have been providing comprehensive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment services to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Greater Bay Area, California, and Salt Lake City Metropolitan Area, Utah. Their services include in-home, teletherapy, school-based, and clinic-based ABA treatments across various regions, including South Bay, East Bay, Tri-valley, Contra Costa in Northern California, and Salt Lake County, Utah. The dedicated AGES team has delivered over 1,000,000 hours of ABA services to clients, caregivers, and educators. Their collaborative approach to services is Analytical, Goal-based, Empowering & Supportive. For more information: https://ageslearningsolutions.com/.

