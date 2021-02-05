Eduard Slinin CEO of Corporate Transportation Group commits to passenger safety amid COVID-19 concerns

To ensure passenger safety the following safety protocols have been implemented by CTG across all of its fleet.

Sanitization

According to CTG officials, new sanitization measures have been added to its already existing protocols to specifically to address viral contamination in all of its vehicles.

While CTG already has an exacting cleaning procedure that ensures all of its vehicles are clean, new ones have also been implemented. For example, all of the vehicles are also disinfected after a thorough cleaning.

The disinfection protocols are not just limited to a wipe down with a strong cleaning solution on all surfaces. The Company also revealed that all vehicles are also sprayed with a disinfecting mist to completely eliminate all pathogens inside the vehicles.

Driver and Passenger safety

As an added level of safety for both drivers and passengers, CTG has installed sanitized dividers in all of its vehicles. These dividers provide a safe barrier between the driver and the passenger, reducing the travel pathways of any airborne microdroplets.

CTG also revealed that it has also released safety protocols that will be strictly followed by all of its drivers and cascaded to all passengers. For example, the Company strictly mandates that all drivers wear facemasks inside the vehicles.

It has also mandated that passengers agree to wear a facemask if they want to avail of CTG's services. These are all mandatory policies that should be strictly followed by both driver and passenger.

"We are very serious in implementing the safety protocols we've instituted in CTG. We want to make sure that our passengers and drivers are safe," said Eduard Slinin, president and founder of Corporate Transportation Group.

"We believe that traveling in a private car is far safer than public transportation because of the reduced exposure to more people. We want to add an additional layer of safety to our clients, hence these measures," he added.

The Corporate Transportation Group is a New York based company that operates the largest fleet in the Tri-State area. CTG is known for providing a broad range of options to its customers. This wide range of service offerings is its advantage over its competitors, which can only offer limited options in certain categories. Its services include point-to-point travel, airport limousine, hourly charters, and sightseeing.

