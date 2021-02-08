Eduard Slinin Founder and CEO of Corporate Transportation Group announces addition of WAV vehicles to its NYC fleet

Eventually, CTG also plans to introduce WAV hybrid vehicles to its fleet all over the world. Currently, CTG has fleets located in New York, New Jersey, and Las Vegas. It also has affiliates located worldwide. It can be found in 450 cities and 39 countries.

Commitment to service

According to CTG Founder and CEO Mr. Eduard Slinin, the addition of WAV vehicles to its fleet runs in line with the Company's mission to provide a broad range of services in its sector.

"We at CTG are proud of the level of service that we have extended to all of our clients in the community. We know that mobility solutions are most needed by the physically challenged members of the community. Our decision to provide WAVs as part of our fleet complement is our way of telling the community that we hear them and we are here for them," says Mr. Eduard Slinin.

Clients can easily book a vehicle through CTG's real-time customer access that is available 24/7, which ensures fast and efficient customer service. Clients can then choose from the Company's wide variety of fast and efficient ride options.

The Corporate Transportation Group is a New York based company that operates the largest fleet in the Tri-State area. CTG is known for providing a broad range of options to its customers. This wide range of service offerings is its advantage over its competitors, which can only offer limited options in certain categories. The company leads the sector in the number of options it provides customers.

Among the services offered by CTG are point to point travel, airport limousine, hourly charters, sightseeing and group tours, corporate roadshows, private aviation chauffeurs, special occasions, and even mobile event transportation.

For more information about CTG, and how to book any of its services, you can visit their website. CTG is one of the largest, global ground transportation companies in the world, completing millions of rides per year throughout the New York metropolitan area and around the globe.

Meta Description

Corporation Transportation Group (CTG) adds wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAV) to its current fleet in New York City

References

https://www.corporate-trans.com/#Corporate-Transportation-Group

https://ctggroup.io/

SOURCE Corporate Transportation Group

Related Links

https://www.corporate-trans.com/

