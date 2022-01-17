Eduardo Smith Singares, MD, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

RICHLAND, Wash., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eduardo Smith Singares, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Trauma Surgeon for his excellent work in the Medical field and in recognition of his work at Kadlec Medical Center.

Eduardo Smith Singares MD FACS

In his work as a Trauma Surgeon, Dr. Smith Singares helps patients who have had traumatic accidents or injuries, gunshot wounds, or auto accident victims. He tries to always make them feel comfortable and listened to, and has empathy for their situation. Dr. Smith Singares is the current Medical Director for Trauma and Emergency Surgical Services at the Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, WA, and has been practicing medicine for over 26 years.



Aside from his work in clinical practice, Dr. Smith Singares is a Clinical Professor at the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, where he is teaching the next generation of medical professionals. He has previously taught as an Adjunct Professor of Surgery at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, and got his start in teaching in 2007 as an Assistant Professor at Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Smith Singares is the former Director of the Surgical ICU at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, and the former Chief of the Division of Surgical Critical Care and Director of the SCIU at the University of Illinois at Chicago. In another previous role, he worked as an Attending Surgeon in the Advocate Health Care System from 2007 - 2018, attending three different hospitals in the greater Chicago area.



Dr. Smith Singares is highly educated in his field of expertise. He began his college education with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Collegio Javier in Panama. He then earned his Medical degree at the University of Panama in 1994, followed by a general internship and surgical residency at the Hospital for Social Security in Panama. Dr. Smith Singares then completed a residency in general surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and then a Fellowship in advanced gastrointestinal surgery (2001) and minimally invasive surgery (2004) at Robert Wood Johnson Memorial Hospital. He continued on to SUNY Stony Brook, graduating from a Fellowship in surgical and critical care in 2005.



During his studies, he wrote 29 articles, with a range of topics such as abdominal vascular injuries, inferior vena cava injuries, emergency trauma laparotomies, and more. Dr. Smith Singares is board-certified in general surgery and surgical critical care, and will be testing to become board certified in neurocritical care very soon.



To stay aware of developments in the field, Dr. Smith Singares is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Fellow of the Chicago Surgical Society. He is also a member of the Association for Academic Surgery, the American Society for Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgery, and the Society for Critical Care Medicine.



On a personal note, Dr. Smith Singares is a Knight of the Order of Malta (Maltese International). He enjoys doing local community events and charity work. He speaks English and Spanish.



Dr. Smith Singares would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife of 23 years, Mrs. Izaskun Eglesias, MD, MBA, and their three children.



For more information, visit https://www.kadlec.org/.

