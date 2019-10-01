EduBirdie Announces Support for Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD) During ADHD Awareness Month in October

"EduBirdie was founded with the mission of supporting writers around the globe as they face the challenges presented by balancing academics, professional work and other responsibilities. We understand that students with ADHD have the highest obstacles, and feel this is a great opportunity to work with CHADD and show our support," said Avery Morgan, Senior Editor and Communications Director at EduBirdie.

ADHD Awareness Month was created to improve the lives of the 17 million children and adults in the United State living with ADHD, a neurodevelopmental disorder affecting both children and adults around the globe. This year's theme, "ADHD Myths and Facts: Know the Difference," aims to educate families so they can recognize ADHD and access the resources they need. Similarly, EduBirdie helps students and young professionals by giving them access to editors who can assist them in their academic and professional work.

To get involved with CHADD and ADHD Awareness Month, go to CHADD.org. For more information about EduBirdie, visit EduBirdie.com.

About EduBirdie:

EduBirdie is an online ghostwriting platform where customers can hire writing professionals to help them with their academic writing assignments. In addition, EduBirdie is a one-stop-shop for editing and proofreading that has an expansive database of editors who can help hone and perfect academic papers for students, eliminating all grammar and syntax mistakes along the way. To learn more about EduBirdie, please visit https://edubirdie.com/.

SOURCE EduBirdie

Related Links

https://edubirdie.com

