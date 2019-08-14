EduBRIDIE Launches to Support Vows and Speech Writing During Peak Wedding Season

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EduBirdie, the #1 ghostwriting and proofreading platform, today unveiled its newest feature, EduBRIDIE, providing the support brides, grooms, and wedding party members need this season. Getting married or being in a wedding and having to write vows, speeches, or even cards can be time-consuming, leaving people with major writer's block. EduBRIDIE promises to be the one-stop-shop for all wedding writing needs.

Similar to EduBirdie's other services, to use EduBRIDIE, customers provide basic information about the background of the assignment and a curated, lifestyle writer crafts the perfect speech for the occasion. By sharing the type of speech the user is looking for, the history of the relationship, and personal wishes for the couple getting married, users are giving EduBRIDIE writers all of the tools they need to create something that other guests will never forget. With unlimited editing included, the EduBRIDIE team works closely with customers until the final speech is perfect and worthy of going viral on YouTube.

"We saw numerous requests coming in for last-minute maid of honor speeches, vows and toasts, and realized there is a lot of demand that is not being properly addressed," said Avery Morgan, Senior Editor and Communications Director at EduBirdie. "With the launch of EduBRIDIE, we are aiming to alleviate the stress many brides, grooms, bridesmaids and groomsmen feel when they are in a wedding by helping them put pen to paper for one of the most important speeches of their lives. We're excited to be involved with these special moments and look forward to seeing which speeches evolve into top YouTube videos."

Prices begin at $18 per page, and users can submit assignments as little as three hours in advance of an event. The EduBRIDIE team is available around the clock to help with wedding speeches and guarantees a unique, custom piece of content. For more information and to use EduBRIDIE's services, visit https://edubirdie.com/edubridie.

