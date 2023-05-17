Educare Network Celebrates 20 Years of Advancing Quality Early Learning at 2023 Network Meeting

Organization convened in New Orleans to mark the occasion

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May 2 through Thursday, May 4, the Educare Network , a national network of early childhood advocates, celebrated a milestone 20th anniversary at its 2023 Educare Learning Network Meeting in New Orleans.

Educare's annual Network Meeting is a collaborative learning event that brings together caregivers, providers, researchers, and public- and private-sector partners from the organization's 25 schools and the early childhood field. The event serves as a forum for Network members to share, problem-solve, and collaborate on program and policy development, implementation, and continuous improvement of the Educare model.

"This year's Network Meeting was not only a celebration of Educare's 20th anniversary, but a time for us to come together to reflect on our work over the past three years in partnership with communities most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Cynthia Jackson, executive director of the Educare Network. "We hope attendees left the event with a renewed sense of joy in the work we do together and a greater understanding of how we can contribute to building a brighter and more equitable future for all families."

Under the theme of "Learning, Leading, Transforming: Innovating for a Brighter Future," more than 200 Network members reflected on Educare's continued efforts to advance quality early learning. The event addressed critical issues in early childhood education, identified partnerships to benefit children in underserved areas, and emphasized trauma-informed care and healing-centered engagement. Attendees also discussed ways to empower family voices, amplify the work of Educare schools, and advocate for equitable access to quality education for all communities.

During the three-day meeting, Dr. Brenda Jones Harden, a leading expert in the early childhood field from the University of Maryland, delivered a keynote presentation emphasizing the importance of Educare schools in serving as protective barriers against trauma for young children. Her insightful presentation shed light on the significant role these schools play in mitigating the negative impact of trauma on young minds. Additionally, Amanda Guarino, the managing director of Policy & National Partnerships at First Five Years Fund, actively participated in a program session focused on mobilizing family and provider voices to influence policy change in the early care and education sector. Guarino's presence and involvement underscored her commitment to empowering families and professionals and her dedication to advancing positive transformations in the field of early childhood education.

Educare New Orleans also welcomed conference attendees to their unique space to showcase their school and celebrate the Educare Network's 20th anniversary, NOLA-style. As the nineteenth school in the Network, Educare New Orleans was built in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and has since become a cornerstone of the local community, providing early learning and care to children and families for the past decade.

Marking its 20th anniversary, the Educare Network continues to transform the lives of thousands of young children through research, innovation, policy, and evidence-based practice. As it enters a new decade of work, the Educare Network remains dedicated to tirelessly advancing quality, equitable access to early learning and care across the country, with schools now serving over 4,000 infants and toddlers.

For more information on Educare's work, please visit www.educareschools.org/our-strategy . Images from the event are available here .

About the Educare Network

A national network of early childhood champions, Educare is comprised of comprehensive early care and education programs partnering with historically disinvested urban, suburban, rural and tribal communities to transform the lives of thousands of young children nationwide. With 25 schools located across the country, the Educare Network's mission is to advance quality early learning through partnership and innovation around practice, policy and research so every child can thrive, with a vision of ensuring every family has equitable access to quality early care and education in their community, promoting positive outcomes for generations to come. To learn more, visit https://www.educareschools.org/ .

