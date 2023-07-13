Educare Publications Launches Innovative Creative Writing Publishing Program for High School and College Students

From Pen to Publication: Educare Publications Debuts Dynamic Creative Writing Publishing Program to Turn High School and College Students Publishing Dreams into Reality.

MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Educare Publications, a committed provider of self-publication resources, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Creative Writing Publishing Program designed specifically for high school and college students. This innovative program aims to foster and cultivate young writers' talents, offering them a platform to showcase their creativity and engage with a broader audience.

The Creative Writing Publishing Program is a comprehensive 15-week initiative developed by a team of experienced educators and publishing professionals. It allows students to refine their writing skills, gain hands-on experience in the publishing process, and develop a deep understanding of the creative writing industry.

Through this program, participants will have access to a wide range of resources and support systems. They will receive guidance from self-published authors, editors, literary experts, and graphic designers who will support them throughout their writing and publishing journey. Additionally, students will attend workshops and interactive sessions to enhance their understanding of the writing and publishing process.

One of the highlights of the Creative Writing Publishing Program is the opportunity for students to become self-published authors. Educare Publications will publish students' completed manuscripts, providing young writers with the tangible accomplishment of publishing their work while enjoying full ownership of the copyright and the financial rewards from the sales of their books.

"Publishing is a powerful incentive for the learning space that provides a unique way to validate that your students' voices and stories should be heard," said George Paasewe, Founder/CEO of Educare Publications. "Our Creative Writing Publishing Program is designed to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to unleash their creativity and make a lasting impact through their writing."

The program is open to high school and college students from all backgrounds and writing abilities. Whether they are aspiring novelists, poets, or journalists, the Educare Creative Writing Publishing Program will cater to their distinctive interests and aspirations. It encourages students to explore their creativity, experiment with different writing styles, and develop their distinct voices.

Interested institutions can visit Educare Publication's Creative Writing Publishing Program website and submit their application to participate in the program. After applying, Educare Publication will reach out to the contact person of the application with the next steps in the partnership process.

Educare Publications' Creative Writing Publishing Program represents a significant milestone in the company's commitment to empowering young writers and fostering a love for literature. By providing a platform for their creative expression and helping them navigate the publishing industry, Educare aims to inspire a new generation of talented wordsmiths who will shape the literary landscape for years to come.

About Educare Publications:

Educare Publications is a book publishing company that integrates its publishing services into the classroom and workplace settings to bring students and aspiring self-publisher's stories to life. Educare aims to promote authorship & entrepreneurship to high school students, college students, and aspiring authors. In addition, they strive to increase the representation of high school and college students in the self-publishing industry.

