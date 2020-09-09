Education & Learning Analytics Market To Show Rapid Growth At 17.4% CAGR From 2019 To 2025, Based On The Growing Trend of e-Learning Practices Worldwide | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global education and learning analytics market size is estimated to attain USD 49.12 billion, by the end of 2025, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Growing trend of e-learning practices such as learning management systems, mobile learning is expected to propel the market growth. These learning technologies improve the teaching and student efficiency.

In the educational sector, the learning analytical solutions are gaining in popularity. These tools help to analyze and take faster decisions with high efficiency. These analytical tools provide data-driven information, which helps to enhance the performance of students. Personalized lessons are made from decisions through data to address the needs of learning students.

In the enterprise sector, medium and small business owners are investing in learning analytical solutions owing to its benefits in different applications. These solutions provide real-time data for customers, supply chain, and production facilities to enhance their operational capabilities. Moreover, it also offers personalized and customized training practices which enable greater return on investment and also helps to determine key performance indicator. All these key factors are projected to surge the demand for learning and educational tools in the coming few years.

Major players in the education and learning analytics market include IBM Corporation, Blackboard Inc., Oracle, D2L Corporation, Microsoft, Micro Strategy Inc. and Tableau Software, Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Prescriptive type segment is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of over 20.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Academic segment is projected to propel at substantial rate over the forecasted period. This growth is attributed by increasing concerns like student retention, feedback in the educational institutes.

Based on end use, enterprise segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the overall market.

Services segment in component is projected to grow at significant rate, due to rising adoption of learning tools in enterprise and academics sector.

In 2018, North America led the market with highest share; it is projected to dominate its position in the next few years.

Million Insights has segmented the global education & learning analytics market based on type, deployment, component, end use and region:

Education and Learning Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Descriptive



Predictive



Prescriptive

Education and Learning Analytics Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

On-premise



Cloud

Education and Learning Analytics Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Software



Services



Managed





Professional





Consulting







Support & maintenance

Education and Learning Analytics End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Academics



K12





Higher education



Enterprises



Retail





Financial services





Healthcare





Public sector





Others

Education and Learning Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

