Education Above All Foundation and Education Cannot Wait Call for Immediate Action on Gaza

News provided by

Education Cannot Wait

21 Dec, 2023, 18:05 ET

NEW YORK and DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and Education Cannot Wait (ECW) jointly support the call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to preserve human life and safeguard the future and education of the Palestinian people. 

The ongoing war has killed many civilians, and demolished and partially destroyed educational and training/vocational centres. Upholding and respecting the norms of International Humanitarian Law, especially justice and accountability for the victims of education-related violations, is an obligation on all parties and on the international community.

We welcome the ongoing efforts in securing a United Nations Security Council Resolution and stress the need to protect both civilians and civilian infrastructure; principally students, teachers and educational personnel, schools, universities and vocational and training centres.

Since 7 October 2023, more than 625,000 students and 22,000 teachers have been affected by school closures and attacks on schools, universities and education facilities for two months, resulting in a total disruption of education which will have long-lasting effects on children in Gaza.

As of 18 December 2023, more than 8,000 children have been killed, evidencing the absence of any safe place for children in Gaza.

Education Above All Foundation and Education Cannot Wait jointly call for protecting all children from the effects of this war through essential and immediate medical, psycho-social and emotional rehabilitation and support. We jointly commit to working actively to ensure that the survivors, including vulnerable children and children with disabilities, have access to safe and equitable education.

Education Cannot Wait is the leading global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises. Education Above All Foundation is a global organization working to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for vulnerable and marginalized people, especially in the developing world and in conflicts.

SOURCE Education Cannot Wait

Also from this source

Action. Unity. Impact. Global Refugee Forum Statement by ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif

Action. Unity. Impact. Global Refugee Forum Statement by ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif

Today at the Global Refugee Forum, we reaffirm our commitment to alleviate human suffering and serve humanity. We stand with refugee children and...
Education Cannot Wait Announces US$2 Million First Emergency Response Grant in Egypt to Provide Life-Saving Access to Education for Children Fleeing Conflict in Sudan

Education Cannot Wait Announces US$2 Million First Emergency Response Grant in Egypt to Provide Life-Saving Access to Education for Children Fleeing Conflict in Sudan

As part of its regional response to the Sudan refugee crisis, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) announced today US$2 million in new grant funding in Egypt. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.