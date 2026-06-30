Education Advanced Adds AI-Assisted Feedback to Evaluation, Tackling the Problem Principals Know Too Well: the Blank Comment Box

TYLER, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI), a leading provider of innovative operations and evaluation solutions for K-12 education, today announced that its Evaluation tool will introduce AI-assisted feedback capabilities, giving principals and instructional leaders a faster way to turn classroom observation notes into rubric-aligned, coaching-quality feedback.

Across Education Advanced's customer base, evaluators produce more than 136,000 written feedback instances every year. The average response is 28 words. That gap, between what evaluators observe and what they're able to put in writing, is not a skills problem. It's a time problem.

The AI-assisted feedback tool is built directly into the Evaluation tool, where principals already conduct walkthroughs and formal observations. When an evaluator finishes an observation, the tool reads their notes and generates structured draft feedback aligned to the district's evaluation rubric, whether that's Danielson, Thoughtful Classroom, a state-specific framework, or a custom model. Evaluators review, edit, and approve every word before it reaches a teacher. The AI is a starting point, not a decision-maker.

"Principals became educators to develop people, not to spend their evenings on compliance paperwork," said Krista Endsley, CEO of Education Advanced. "This tool removes the drafting burden so they can put their energy into the conversation with the teacher, not the document."

The AI-assisted feedback tool works within the evaluator's existing workflow. No new application. No separate login. No retraining of staff. Key capabilities at launch include:

Generates draft feedback from observation notes, mapped to each component of the district's evaluation framework

Builds a summative narrative from the full observation record, highlighting growth and flagging areas of continued focus

Districts stay in control of what the tool does, how drafts look, and which parts of their evaluation process it touches

Runs entirely within the district's existing secure Evaluation environment. No student data. No AI model training. FERPA and COPPA-compliant.

"One of the challenges districts don't always talk about is consistency. Two principals observing the same lesson might write very different feedback, not because they saw different things but because one has more drafting time than the other," said Aaron Alexander, VP of Product and Development at Education Advanced. "AI-assisted feedback grounds every evaluator in the same rubric language and evidence-based structure. That's good for teachers, and it's good for districts trying to defend their evaluation process."

AI-assisted feedback will be available to Education Advanced Evaluation customers this fall. An early access program is available for districts interested in exploring before broad release.

Visit educationadvanced.com/evaluation to learn more or request a demo.

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI) is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes TestHound, Pathways, and Evaluation. These award-winning technology solutions advance the efficacy of assessment coordination, graduation tracking, and educator growth for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at www.educationadvanced.com.

SOURCE Education Advanced