Education Advanced Helps K-12 Schools Address Rising Legal Risks in 504/ADA Accommodations

TYLER, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc., a leading provider of operational and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, is helping schools address the heightened legal and compliance risks brought on by a recent Supreme Court ruling impacting student accommodations under Section 504 and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). With its TestHound assessment coordination platform, EAI equips districts to meet these new challenges with clarity and confidence.

"The Supreme Court's recent ruling makes documentation and consistency in providing accommodations more important than ever," said Krista Endsley, CEO of Education Advanced. "The risk districts face isn't about intent, it's about whether they can demonstrate accommodations were implemented accurately and consistently. That's where TestHound provides real protection."

Without appropriate processes in place, schools risk:

Court-ordered disruptions to schedules, staffing, or testing logistics

Federal OCR investigations requiring costly policy changes, training, and monitoring

State accountability consequences tied to testing irregularities

TestHound, built by educators for educators, helps districts reduce these risks by:

Centralizing accommodation data from student information, Special Education, 504, and English Learner systems

Automating student seating and scheduling based on accommodations

Providing clear, audit-ready reports that prove accommodations were delivered as written

Maintaining test security with barcode scanning and materials control

"District leaders want to do right by their students, but the complexity of testing logistics heightens the risk of errors and gaps," Endsley added. "TestHound gives districts the clarity and confidence they need to support students while meeting today's higher compliance standards."

Learn more about how TestHound helps reduce 504/ADA liability by visiting www.educationadvanced.com/testhound.

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI) is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes TestHound, Pathways, and Evaluation. These award-winning technology solutions advance the efficacy of assessment coordination, graduation tracking, and educator growth for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at www.educationadvanced.com.

