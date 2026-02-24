Education Advanced Expands Pathways to Help Districts Navigate Rising Graduation and CCMR Requirements

TYLER, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As school districts across the country face mounting pressure to improve graduation outcomes amid increasingly complex requirements, Education Advanced, Inc., a leading provider of K-12 operational and workflow solutions, has expanded its Pathways solution to help districts guide more students to diploma and beyond.

Graduation pathways have become more demanding as districts navigate evolving accountability standards, College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) requirements, and heightened expectations for student support and family engagement. District leaders are seeking clearer, more connected ways to monitor progress, intervene earlier, and ensure students remain on track for graduation.

"Graduating every student is the ultimate goal, but the journey to get there requires more precision and insight than ever before," said Krista Endsley, CEO of Education Advanced, Inc. "Districts need visibility, coordination, and confidence that no student is falling through the cracks. Pathways was built to bring clarity to that complexity and empower educators at every step of the graduation journey."

This focus on graduation pathways is already gaining traction in Texas, where accountability measures and CCMR outcomes play a critical role in district success. Nearly 150 districts across the state, including El Paso ISD, Fort Stockton ISD, and Willis ISD have selected Pathways to support their graduation and postsecondary readiness efforts.

Pathways supports Education Advanced's mission to power the journey to graduation by aligning data, workflows, and communication around student success. Key enhancements include:

CCMR Bonus Funding Estimator – Enables districts to forecast potential bonus funding tied to college, career, and military readiness, helping leaders align resources to support student outcomes.

– Enables districts to forecast potential bonus funding tied to college, career, and military readiness, helping leaders align resources to support student outcomes. Customizable District Dashboard – Provides real-time visibility into graduation progress, accountability indicators, and at-risk students, supporting earlier and more informed intervention.

– Provides real-time visibility into graduation progress, accountability indicators, and at-risk students, supporting earlier and more informed intervention. Counselor-Student Activity Tracking – Streamlines comprehensive counseling across all grade levels, ensuring consistent student support and documentation.

– Streamlines comprehensive counseling across all grade levels, ensuring consistent student support and documentation. MyPathways Family Portal – Strengthens family engagement by giving students and parents access to graduation plans, four-year course planning tools, and progress updates.

– Strengthens family engagement by giving students and parents access to graduation plans, four-year course planning tools, and progress updates. TestHound Integration – Connects assessment, EOC, and accommodations data with graduation pathways, giving districts a unified view of student readiness, accountability requirements, and progress toward graduation.

"By bringing together assessment data and graduation pathways, the integration between TestHound and Pathways helps districts, especially in Texas, address critical requirements such as HB 1416 reporting, streamline eligibility tracking, and reduce manual work," Endsley added. "This unified approach helps educators see what's needed and act sooner, so students stay on track for graduation and future success."

Pathways is part of Education Advanced's broader suite of solutions, including Evaluation and TestHound, that support educator growth, assessment coordination, and graduation tracking. Together, these tools help districts create a more cohesive, effective journey to graduation and beyond.

To learn more about how Pathways helps districts power the journey to graduation, visit www.educationadvanced.com/pathways.

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI) is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes TestHound, Pathways, and Evaluation. These award-winning technology solutions advance the efficacy of assessment coordination, graduation tracking, and educator growth for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at www.educationadvanced.com.

