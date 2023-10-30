Education Advanced, Inc. Earns Spot on the Aggie 100 List for the Third Consecutive Year

TYLER, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc. is delighted to announce that it has once again been recognized as one of the Aggie 100 Companies for the third consecutive year, solidifying its status as one of the fastest-growing companies led by alumni of Texas A&M University. This honor, bestowed by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University, is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of education.

Education Advanced, Inc., founded in 2007, first appeared on the prestigious Aggie 100 list in 2021, securing the 30th position with an impressive compound annual growth rate of 59%. In 2022, the company soared to new heights, claiming the 3rd position with a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 123%. This year, Education Advanced, Inc. continues to shine, coming in at number 7 with a compound annual growth rate of 136%.

Dr. Eli Crow, a distinguished Texas A&M University alumnus from the Class of 2001, who serves as the founder and CEO of Education Advanced, Inc., expressed his excitement about the consecutive recognition, saying, "Being named to the Aggie 100 list for the third consecutive year is a remarkable achievement. Our team's relentless dedication to our clients has fueled our continuous growth. Our vision remains clear – we're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation, providing educators with operational software that will truly revolutionize the educational experience for their students."

The Aggie 100 ranking identifies and celebrates the top 100 companies owned or led by Texas A&M University alumni, based on their compound annual revenue growth. These businesses have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication, making significant contributions to their respective industries.

"The 19th year of Aggie 100 was literally one for the books," said Blake Petty '98, executive director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship. "This year saw three Aggie 100 records broken, including the highest number of applications and the highest threshold of a growth rate just to qualify for the list."

The 100 Aggie-owned companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth from 2020 to 2022 were recognized at a formal celebration at the Hall of Champions at Texas A&M University's Kyle Field on Oct. 27. The honorees were joined in celebration by family, friends, employees, faculty, administrators, current students and fellow entrepreneurs.

A complete Aggie 100 list can be viewed at www.aggie100.com.

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI) is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, Embarc, Pathways, and Evaluation. These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum management, assessment coordination, educator growth, and graduation tracking for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more educationadvanced.com.

