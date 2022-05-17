Education and Awareness Campaign Promotes the Use of Life Jackets Among Latino Families

"The campaign emphasizes that wearing a life jacket for water-related activities should be as habitual and natural as the use of seatbelts in cars. Additionally, it should be clear that safety involves every single member of the family, and wearing a properly fitted life jacket is a prerequisite. You never know when you'll need your life jacket. Incidents happen very quickly and there's usually no time to put on a life jacket, plus donning a life jacket in the water is next to impossible for most people, so we just urge everyone to wear them," said Water Sports Foundation (WSF) Executive Director Jim Emmons.

Eight out of 10 deaths during water-related activities occurred when the victims were not wearing a life jacket, even though life jackets were available on the boat. Therefore, it is essential that everyone on the boat wears a life jacket of the appropriate size for their weight.

Statistics also show that the Latino community has one of the highest percentages of people, especially children, who don't know how to swim. In 2020, seven out of 10 incidents in aquatic activities occurred during the summer season in the months of May, June, July, and August; also 63% of deaths caused by these incidents occurred during these four months of the year.

New light weight Coast Guard approved inflatable life jackets for adults are more comfortable and less restrictive. When the wearer falls into the water instantly the automatic inflator fills an air bladder with compressed carbon dioxide gas providing immediate flotation. Inflatable life jackets are not approved for children, but they make a great alternative for adults.

"This campaign is very important for all of us here at HCN, which is why we continue our efforts together with WSF to help create a culture of water safety among our Latino families, through our Public Service Announcements on La Red Hispana and HCN's network of affiliate stations, and digital platforms," said Alison Rodden, CEO of the Hispanic Communication Network.

The campaign, which will run through this summer, includes the distribution of Public Service Announcements through La Red Hispana's affiliate radio stations and integrations on its Bienvenidos America, Dra. Isabel, and En Privado radio shows, and a dedicated page on the La Red Hispana website. The campaign also includes the distribution of messages through digital platforms. Funding for this campaign comes from a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

About Hispanic Communications Network and La Red Hispana

Hispanic Communications Network -HCN- is the market's leading communication service, dedicated to the production and distribution of educational and informational content for the Hispanic community in the United States. HCN is positioned to provide its clients and government collaborators, and nonprofit organizations with effective solutions when it comes to producing and distributing media campaigns focused on service and the generation of wellbeing within Hispanic communities. To learn more, visit: LaRedHispana.org and HCNmedia.com

