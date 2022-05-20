Education Apps Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Driven by Growing Demand for STEM-based Apps | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global education apps market growth is the growing demand for STEM-based apps. For instance, in the US, there is an increasing demand for STEM jobs, majorly in Colombia , Virginia , Washington , and Massachusetts , areas filled with bachelor's degree holders, post-secondary graduates, and Ph.D. holders. Emerging app developers are investing in creating numerous apps for the STEM segment. For instance, apps such as Hopscotch and Lightbot help students understand coding technology better. For astronomy and space science, apps such as Pocket Universe and Stephen Hawking Snapshots of the Universe can be installed by users. In the US, there is a shortage of STEM workers compared with the demand. However, in 2019, there were 9.9 million STEM workers in the US, and STEM occupations are projected to grow by 8.0% between 2019 and 2029 compared with 3.7% growth of non-STEM occupations, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Education Apps Market: Segmentation Analysis

The education apps market report is segmented by End-user (Higher education and Pre K-12) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the education apps market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

The education apps market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

Age of Learning Inc.



Alphabet Inc.



Duolingo Inc.



Edmodo



edX Inc.



Lumos Labs Inc.



MyScript



Quizlet Inc.



Rosetta Stone Ltd.



WizIQ Inc.

Education Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 70.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.98 Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

