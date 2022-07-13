Education Apps Market Analysis, Vendors are Launching New Products - Technavio

Jul 13, 2022, 09:05 ET
The education apps market size is expected to grow by USD 70.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%.
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The education apps market will be led by APAC during the forecast period. The region will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing awareness about education apps, growing internet penetration, adoption of smartphones, increasing emphasis on technology by educational institutions, and favorable government initiatives. However, this region will experience slower growth when compared to other regions. China and Australia are the key countries for the education apps market in APAC.
The education apps market forecast report market includes a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends. According to our analysis, the education apps market is fragmented. The market is becoming more competitive due to evolving standards, significant changes in smart technologies, raising product awareness among end-users, and the launch of new products. Hence, vendors are focusing on launching innovative products. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, edX Inc., and Lumos Labs Inc.
- Market Landscape
- Key regions and countries
- Overall market growth and forecast
- Market sizing methodology
- List of exhibits and table of contents
- Threat of Substitutes
There were few substitutes for education apps in 2020. However, the rising number of massive open online courses (MOOCs), free education apps, website content, and several other interactive software pose a challenge to the market. This will make the threat of substitutes high during the forecast period.
Market Split by End-user
- Higher education
- Pre K-12
Market Split by Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The growing demand for STEM-based apps is driving the global education apps market growth. App developers are creating numerous apps for the STEM segment. For instance, apps such as Hopscotch and Lightbot help students understand coding technology better. Moreover, there is a shortage of STEM workers in the US.
Rising focus on wearable technology is one of the trends in the market. Wearable devices help students in learning through apps. For instance, Google Glass helps students take notes, gain VR experience, bookmark important messages, and view classroom content.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Elaborate information on factors that will help or hinder education apps market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the parent market and its analysis
- Projections on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Detailed information on vendors, including key offerings and news
E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 - https://www.technavio.com/report/e-learning-market-industry-analysis
M-learning Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 - https://www.technavio.com/report/m-learning-market-industry-analysis
|
Education Apps Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 70.55 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
29.98
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
