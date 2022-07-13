Education Apps Market Analysis, Vendors are Launching New Products - Technavio

The education apps market analysis report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41164&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report

This sample will also cover the following information

Market Landscape

Key regions and countries

Overall market growth and forecast

Market sizing methodology

List of exhibits and table of contents

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Substitutes

There were few substitutes for education apps in 2020. However, the rising number of massive open online courses (MOOCs), free education apps, website content, and several other interactive software pose a challenge to the market. This will make the threat of substitutes high during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Market Split by End-user

Higher education

Pre K-12

Market Split by Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the education apps market, summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Key Drivers and Trends

The growing demand for STEM-based apps is driving the global education apps market growth. App developers are creating numerous apps for the STEM segment. For instance, apps such as Hopscotch and Lightbot help students understand coding technology better. Moreover, there is a shortage of STEM workers in the US.

Rising focus on wearable technology is one of the trends in the market. Wearable devices help students in learning through apps. For instance, Google Glass helps students take notes, gain VR experience, bookmark important messages, and view classroom content.

Apart from the rising focus on wearable technology, many other trends are also shaping the future of the market.

Key highlights of the education apps market

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Elaborate information on factors that will help or hinder education apps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the parent market and its analysis

Projections on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Detailed information on vendors, including key offerings and news

Education Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 70.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

