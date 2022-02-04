Education Apps Market: Key Diver Includes Growing Demand for STEM-based Apps | Major Vendors- Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Among Others

For More Additional Information About the Report. Request a Free Sample

Growing Demand for STEM-based Apps:

The increasing job opportunities in STEM fields are encouraging students to opt for STEM subjects and encouraging learners to install STEM-based education apps that can prepare them for the job market. Globally, both developing and developed countries are emphasizing improving STEM education systems due to growing opportunities in these streams. The increasing number of projects on STEM subjects is creating demand for STEM-based apps and the emerging app developers are investing in creating numerous apps for the STEM segment.

Rising Focus on Wearable Technology:

Wearable technologies improve communication between teachers and students by facilitating a platform for sharing ideas, implementing processes, and exchanging feedback. Wearable smart devices are a growing trend in the global education apps market. Smart devices allow a user to install apps and learn subjects. The option of storing data in the cloud has encouraged users to adopt wearable devices that facilitate learning through apps. The ability of wearable devices to integrate with smartphones and other electronic gadgets has increased their penetration in the global education apps market. The increasing innovations and growing investments by companies in wearable technology are expected to drive market growth.

Companies Mentioned:

Age of Learning Inc.- The company offers education apps for different academies such as ABCmouse early learning academy, adventure academy, math academy, and others.

Alphabet Inc.- The company offers products such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware (including Nest), Search, and YouTube. Moreover, Alphabet Inc. also have businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company offers google classroom use for different types of educational applications.

Duolingo Inc.- The company provides a wide range of learning platforms for different applications and users. The products offered include Duolingo for Schools, Duolingo English Test, Tinycards, Podcast, Stories, and Dictionary. Moreover, Duolingo Inc. offers Duolingo lessons for many teachers and even entire governments around the world.

The company provides a wide range of learning platforms for different applications and users. The products offered include Duolingo for Schools, Duolingo English Test, Tinycards, Podcast, Stories, and Dictionary. Moreover, Duolingo Inc. offers Duolingo lessons for many teachers and even entire governments around the world. Edmodo Inc.

edX Inc.

Lumos Labs Inc.

MyScript

Quizlet Inc.

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

WizIQ Inc.

The Education Apps Market covers the following areas:

Education Apps Market Sizing

Education Apps Market Forecast

Education Apps Market Analysis

Education Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 70.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Education Services

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Operations

2.3.3 Connecting and innovating

2.3.4 Marketing and sales

2.3.5 Support activities

2.3.6 Innovations

