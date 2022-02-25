Education Apps Market Recorded 29.98% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Growing Demand for STEM-based Apps to Drive Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

Education Apps Market: Growing demand for STEM-based apps to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the education apps market is the growing demand for STEM-based apps. The increasing job opportunities in STEM fields are encouraging students to opt for STEM subjects and encouraging learners to install STEM-based education apps that can prepare them for the job market. Globally, both developing and developed countries are emphasizing improving STEM education systems due to growing opportunities in these streams. The increasing number of projects on STEM subjects is creating demand for STEM-based apps and the emerging app developers are investing in creating numerous apps for the STEM segment.

Education Apps Market: Rising focus on wearable technology to be a major trend

The growing focus on wearable technology is another major factor supporting the education apps market share growth. Wearable technologies improve communication between teachers and students by facilitating a platform for sharing ideas, implementing processes, and exchanging feedback. Wearable smart devices are a growing trend in the global education apps market. Smart devices allow a user to install apps and learn subjects. The option of storing data in the cloud has encouraged users to adopt wearable devices that facilitate learning through apps

Education Apps Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the education apps market by End-user (Higher education and Pre K-12) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for education apps in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The large consumer base, increasing awareness about education apps, growing Internet penetration, the adoption of smartphones, the increasing emphasis on technology by educational institutions, and the favorable government initiatives will facilitate the education apps market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The education apps market share growth by the higher education segment will be significant for revenue generation. The higher education application segment observed considerable growth in the global education apps market in 2020. This is due to the temporary closure of colleges and universities in response to the restrictions imposed by the governments of different countries to contain the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions led to a switch from offline classes to the online mode, which subsequently led to a surge in demand for higher education applications across the world.

Education Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 70.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.98 Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Education Services

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Operations

2.3.3 Connecting and innovating

2.3.4 Marketing and sales

2.3.5 Support activities

2.3.6 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Higher education

Pre K-12

The two segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. The inflatables segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was Pre K-12.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Pre K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing demand for STEM-based apps

8.1.2 Growing government initiatives

8.1.3 Increase in penetration of phone Internet

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Data security

8.2.2 High cost of interoperability and OS fragmentation

8.2.3 High competition from MOOCs

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing focus on wearable technology

8.3.2 Rising demand for game-based learning

8.3.3 Increase in integration of apps

8.3.4 Growing emphasis on technology-based course delivery

8.3.5 Blended learning through AR

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Age of Learning Inc.

Exhibit 43: Age of Learning Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 44: Age of Learning Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 45: Age of Learning Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 46: Age of Learning Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 47: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Duolingo Inc.

Exhibit 51: Duolingo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Duolingo Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Duolingo Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Edmodo

Exhibit 54: Edmodo - Overview

Exhibit 55: Edmodo - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Edmodo - Key offerings

10.7 edX Inc.

Exhibit 57: edX Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58: edX Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 59: edX Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 60: edX Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Lumos Labs Inc.

Exhibit 61: Lumos Labs Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Lumos Labs Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Lumos Labs Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 MyScript

Exhibit 64: MyScript - Overview

Exhibit 65: MyScript - Product and service

Exhibit 66: MyScript - Key offerings

10.10 Quizlet Inc.

Exhibit 67: Quizlet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Quizlet Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Quizlet Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 70: Quizlet Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 74: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 WizIQ Inc.

Exhibit 76: WizIQ Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 77: WizIQ Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 78: WizIQ Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

