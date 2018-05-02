Education Apps Market Rising at 27.46% CAGR by 2022

Get complete report on Education Apps Market spread across 105 pages, analyzing 6 major companies and providing 68 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1478633-global-education-apps-market-2018-2022.html.

Commenting on the education apps market analyst says one trend in the market is growing focus on wearable technology. In addition to improving the focus of students, the utilization of wearable technology will also provide a platform for students and instructors to share ideas and implement processes."

According to the 2022 education apps market report, one driver in the market is growing demand for STEM-based apps. With the growing number of job opportunities in STEM fields, the coming years will observe a rise in the number of students opting for STEM subjects. This will subsequently drive the need for STEM-based learning apps and according to our market research analysts, this will be one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Order a copy of Global Education Apps Market 2018-2022 report

Further, the education apps market report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of interoperability and OS fragmentation. With the increase in smartphone users, the booming global education apps market has increased the demand for feature-rich apps. This has encouraged education mobile app providers to build superior apps to ensure that mobile users receive flawless functionalities.

Another related report is Global In-vehicle Apps Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global in-vehicle apps market to grow at a CAGR of 11.70% during the period 2018-2022. Companies are Key vendors are Daimler, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Renault, Toyota Motor.

In-vehicle apps feature infotainment, safety, convenience, travel, and assistance-based services (navigation). They allow remote access and usability of automotive and related features in the vehicle. These apps can be installed or are pre-installed on the vehicle's infotainment system. Browse complete Global In-vehicle Apps Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1317646-global-in-vehicle-apps-market-2018-2022.html.

