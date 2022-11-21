Education Apps Market Size to Grow by USD 124782.56 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Education Apps Market share is set to increase by USD 124782.56 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.61% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 28.23% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Education Apps Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Education Apps Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global education apps market as a part of the global education market. The parent market, the global education market, covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, students, parents, individuals, corporate institutions, and teachers. Technavio calculates the global education market size based on the combined revenues generated by the manufacturers or providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Education Apps Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Education Apps Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!

Global Education Apps Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Education Apps Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Education Apps Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Education Apps Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global education apps market compared to other regions. 41% of the market's growth will originate from this region. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as a large consumer base, growing Internet penetration, increasing awareness about education apps, the increasing emphasis on technology by educational institutions, the adoption of smartphones, and favorable government initiatives.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Education Apps Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into higher education and pre-k-12.

Revenue Generating Segment - The education apps market share growth by the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. The higher education application segment witnessed significant growth in the market in 2022 due to the temporary closure of colleges and universities in response to COVID-19 restrictions. This led to a shift from offline classes to online classes, which, in turn, led to a surge in demand for higher education applications across the world.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Education Apps Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

Growing government initiatives are driving market growth.

Governments of developing countries such as India are taking various initiatives to boost the growth of the e-learning industry. For instance, the Indian government has implemented numerous initiatives such as the PM eVIDYA program and DIKSHA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

are taking various initiatives to boost the growth of the e-learning industry. For instance, the Indian government has implemented numerous initiatives such as the PM eVIDYA program and DIKSHA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian government also established the National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR) to develop digital infrastructure and support initiatives related to educational planning.

Such initiatives will fuel the growth of the global education apps market during the forecast period.

Major Trends Influencing the Growth of the Market

The growing focus on wearable technology in the education industry is a trend in the market.

Wearable technologies improve communication between students and teachers.

Users can install apps and learn different academic subjects on their smart devices.

Wearables can be integrated with smartphones and other gadgets, which has increased their penetration in the market.

Thus, growing technological advances in wearable devices will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

Data security issues are challenging the global education application market growth.

The rise in the adoption of educational tools such as apps has increased the risk of security threats related to the information of students and administrative data.

In the corporate sector, many businesses rely on BYOD policies, which increases the exposure to security threats and potential breaches.

Hence, the threat to data security can hinder market growth during the forecast period.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Education Apps Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist education apps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the education apps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the education apps market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education apps market vendors

Related Reports

The digital education content market is projected to grow by USD 47.10 billion with a CAGR of 11.94% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (k-12 and higher education) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 11.94% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (k-12 and higher education) and geography ( , , APAC, , and the and ). The online photography education market is projected to grow by USD 655.08 million with a CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by courses (degree and non-degree) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Education Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 124,782.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Babbel GmbH, BenchPrep, Blackboard Inc., BrainPOP, Coursera Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., edX LLC, Epic Creations Inc., Hologo World Inc., Khan Academy Inc., Lumos Labs, MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global education apps market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global education apps market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By end-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By end-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 High education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on High education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on High education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on High education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on High education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Pre K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pre K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Web based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Web based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Web based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Web based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Web based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mobile based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Mobile based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Mobile based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Mobile based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Mobile based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Age of Learning Inc.

Exhibit 108: Age of Learning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Age of Learning Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Age of Learning Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 111: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Babbel GmbH

Exhibit 116: Babbel GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: Babbel GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Babbel GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 119: Babbel GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 BenchPrep

Exhibit 120: BenchPrep - Overview



Exhibit 121: BenchPrep - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: BenchPrep - Key news



Exhibit 123: BenchPrep - Key offerings

12.7 Blackboard Inc.

Exhibit 124: Blackboard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Blackboard Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Blackboard Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 BrainPOP

Exhibit 127: BrainPOP - Overview



Exhibit 128: BrainPOP - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: BrainPOP - Key offerings

12.9 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 130: Coursera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Coursera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Coursera Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Duolingo Inc.

Exhibit 135: Duolingo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Duolingo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Duolingo Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 edX LLC

Exhibit 141: edX LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: edX LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: edX LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Khan Academy Inc.

Exhibit 144: Khan Academy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Khan Academy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Khan Academy Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 MyScript

Exhibit 147: MyScript - Overview



Exhibit 148: MyScript - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: MyScript - Key offerings

12.15 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 WizIQ Inc.

Exhibit 156: WizIQ Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: WizIQ Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: WizIQ Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio