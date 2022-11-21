Education Apps Market Size to Grow by USD 124782.56 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

Nov 21, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Education Apps Market share is set to increase by USD 124782.56 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.61% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 28.23% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!
Global Education Apps Market - Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global education apps market as a part of the global education market. The parent market, the global education market, covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, students, parents, individuals, corporate institutions, and teachers. Technavio calculates the global education market size based on the combined revenues generated by the manufacturers or providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services.
Global Education Apps Market Characteristics with Five Forces–
The Global Education Apps Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Global Education Apps Market – Customer Landscape
- The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.
Global Education Apps Market - Segmentation Assessment
Geography Segment Overview
Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Education Apps Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Education Apps Market size and actionable market understandings.
Regional Highlights
- APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global education apps market compared to other regions. 41% of the market's growth will originate from this region. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as a large consumer base, growing Internet penetration, increasing awareness about education apps, the increasing emphasis on technology by educational institutions, the adoption of smartphones, and favorable government initiatives.
Type Segment Overview
- The Global Education Apps Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into higher education and pre-k-12.
- Revenue Generating Segment - The education apps market share growth by the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. The higher education application segment witnessed significant growth in the market in 2022 due to the temporary closure of colleges and universities in response to COVID-19 restrictions. This led to a shift from offline classes to online classes, which, in turn, led to a surge in demand for higher education applications across the world.
Global Education Apps Market – Market Dynamics
Major Driver Boosting the Market
- Growing government initiatives are driving market growth.
- Governments of developing countries such as India are taking various initiatives to boost the growth of the e-learning industry. For instance, the Indian government has implemented numerous initiatives such as the PM eVIDYA program and DIKSHA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Indian government also established the National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR) to develop digital infrastructure and support initiatives related to educational planning.
- Such initiatives will fuel the growth of the global education apps market during the forecast period.
Major Trends Influencing the Growth of the Market
- The growing focus on wearable technology in the education industry is a trend in the market.
- Wearable technologies improve communication between students and teachers.
- Users can install apps and learn different academic subjects on their smart devices.
- Wearables can be integrated with smartphones and other gadgets, which has increased their penetration in the market.
- Thus, growing technological advances in wearable devices will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major Challenges interrupting the market growth
- Data security issues are challenging the global education application market growth.
- The rise in the adoption of educational tools such as apps has increased the risk of security threats related to the information of students and administrative data.
- In the corporate sector, many businesses rely on BYOD policies, which increases the exposure to security threats and potential breaches.
- Hence, the threat to data security can hinder market growth during the forecast period.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.
Education Apps Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist education apps market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the education apps market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the education apps market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education apps market vendors
|
Education Apps Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.61%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 124,782.56 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
28.23
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Babbel GmbH, BenchPrep, Blackboard Inc., BrainPOP, Coursera Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., edX LLC, Epic Creations Inc., Hologo World Inc., Khan Academy Inc., Lumos Labs, MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and WizIQ Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global education apps market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global education apps market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 By end-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By end-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 By product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 High education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on High education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on High education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on High education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on High education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Pre K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pre K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type
- 7.3 Web based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Web based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Web based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Web based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Web based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Mobile based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Mobile based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Mobile based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Mobile based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Mobile based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Age of Learning Inc.
- Exhibit 108: Age of Learning Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Age of Learning Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Age of Learning Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Babbel GmbH
- Exhibit 116: Babbel GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Babbel GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Babbel GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Babbel GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.6 BenchPrep
- Exhibit 120: BenchPrep - Overview
- Exhibit 121: BenchPrep - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: BenchPrep - Key news
- Exhibit 123: BenchPrep - Key offerings
- 12.7 Blackboard Inc.
- Exhibit 124: Blackboard Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Blackboard Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Blackboard Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 BrainPOP
- Exhibit 127: BrainPOP - Overview
- Exhibit 128: BrainPOP - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: BrainPOP - Key offerings
- 12.9 Coursera Inc.
- Exhibit 130: Coursera Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Coursera Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Coursera Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Duolingo Inc.
- Exhibit 135: Duolingo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Duolingo Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Duolingo Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Educomp Solutions Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 edX LLC
- Exhibit 141: edX LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 142: edX LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: edX LLC - Key offerings
- 12.13 Khan Academy Inc.
- Exhibit 144: Khan Academy Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Khan Academy Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Khan Academy Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 MyScript
- Exhibit 147: MyScript - Overview
- Exhibit 148: MyScript - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: MyScript - Key offerings
- 12.15 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 150: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 153: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 WizIQ Inc.
- Exhibit 156: WizIQ Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: WizIQ Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: WizIQ Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 162: Research methodology
- Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 164: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
