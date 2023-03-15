Education Apps Market to grow at a CAGR of 28.61% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by growing government initiatives - Technavio

Mar 15, 2023, 16:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global education apps market size is estimated to grow by USD 124,782.56 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.61% during the forecast period. Growing government initiatives are driving the market growth significantly with a growing focus on wearable technology in the education industry as a major trend in the market.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Education Apps Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (higher education and pre-k-12) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the higher education segment is significant for the growth of the education apps market during the forecast period. The higher education application segment observed significant growth in the market in 2022 due to the temporary closure of colleges and universities in response to the restrictions imposed by the governments of different countries to contain the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions resulted in a switch from offline classes to online mode of classes. This subsequently led to a surge in demand for higher education applications worldwide. The growth in the segment is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global education apps market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global education apps market.
- APAC is estimated to contribute to 41% of the global education apps market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the large consumer base, increasing awareness about education apps, growing Internet penetration, the adoption of smartphones, the increasing emphasis on technology by educational institutions, and favorable government initiatives. APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world for mobile services and is home to over half of the total number of global subscribers. The revenue of smartphone manufacturers is expected to decline during the forecast period. But APAC is estimated to still account for around half the new subscribers globally by 2025, when the region is predicted to have 266 million new subscribers, bringing the total to just over 3 billion (70% of the APAC population).
Vendor Analysis -
The global education apps market is fragmented. Vendors in the market implement various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to enhance their presence in the market. Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Babbel GmbH, BenchPrep, Blackboard Inc., BrainPOP, Coursera Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., edX LLC, Epic Creations Inc., Hologo World Inc., Khan Academy Inc., Lumos Labs, MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. are some of the major vendors in the market.
Education Apps Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
One of the major drivers for the growth of the education apps market is government initiatives. Governments in developing countries like India take various initiatives to boost the growth of the e-learning industry. For instance, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government has implemented a number of initiatives. PM eVIDYA program and DIKSHA are some examples of initiatives to bring the e-learning industry on par with some international best practices in online education and also relaxed regulations to allow universities and colleges to provide students with extended online and distance learning opportunities. Hence, such initiatives by governments across the world are expected to fuel the growth of the global education applications (apps) market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
The growing focus on wearable technology in the education industry is a leading trend in the global education application market growth. To engage students and improve their focus on learning, wearable technology in the education industry plays a prominent role. These technologies improve communication between teachers and students by facilitating a platform for sharing ideas, implementing processes, and exchanging feedback. Smart devices enable users to install apps and learn different academic subjects.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
One of the major challenges to the global education application market growth is data security issues. Security concerns and data breaches have increased due to the proliferation of advanced education technologies. The rise in the number of startups and free apps has enabled educators to experiment with "adaptive learning" products like STEM apps and foreign language learning apps that record and analyze the performance of students and allow them to personalize their lessons. The increase in the adoption of educational tools like apps increases the risk of security threats for information related to students and administrative data. Therefore, the threat to data security can offset market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Education Apps Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the education apps market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the education apps market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the education apps market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of education apps market vendors
The learning management systems market size for higher education is expected to increase by USD 5.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.75%. A key factor driving growth in the learning management systems market for higher education is the adoption of LMS.
The predicted growth for the digital education content market size from 2022 to 2027 is USD 42.13 billion at a progressing CAGR of 10.52%. The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is one of the key drivers supporting the digital education content market growth.
|
Education Apps Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.61%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 124,782.56 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
28.23
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Babbel GmbH, BenchPrep, Blackboard Inc., BrainPOP, Coursera Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., edX LLC, Epic Creations Inc., Hologo World Inc., Khan Academy Inc., Lumos Labs, MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and WizIQ Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
