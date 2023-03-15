Education Apps Market to grow at a CAGR of 28.61% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by growing government initiatives - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global education apps market size is estimated to grow by USD 124,782.56 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.61% during the forecast period. Growing government initiatives are driving the market growth significantly with a growing focus on wearable technology in the education industry as a major trend in the market.

For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size

(2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Education Apps Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Education Apps Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (higher education and pre-k-12) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the higher education segment is significant for the growth of the education apps market during the forecast period. The higher education application segment observed significant growth in the market in 2022 due to the temporary closure of colleges and universities in response to the restrictions imposed by the governments of different countries to contain the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions resulted in a switch from offline classes to online mode of classes. This subsequently led to a surge in demand for higher education applications worldwide. The growth in the segment is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global education apps market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global education apps market.

APAC is estimated to contribute to 41% of the global education apps market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the large consumer base, increasing awareness about education apps, growing Internet penetration, the adoption of smartphones, the increasing emphasis on technology by educational institutions, and favorable government initiatives. APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world for mobile services and is home to over half of the total number of global subscribers. The revenue of smartphone manufacturers is expected to decline during the forecast period. But APAC is estimated to still account for around half the new subscribers globally by 2025, when the region is predicted to have 266 million new subscribers, bringing the total to just over 3 billion (70% of the APAC population).

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region

wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a

Sample Report

Vendor Analysis -

The global education apps market is fragmented. Vendors in the market implement various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to enhance their presence in the market. Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Babbel GmbH, BenchPrep, Blackboard Inc., BrainPOP, Coursera Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., edX LLC, Epic Creations Inc., Hologo World Inc., Khan Academy Inc., Lumos Labs, MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. are some of the major vendors in the market.

Education Apps Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the major drivers for the growth of the education apps market is government initiatives. Governments in developing countries like India take various initiatives to boost the growth of the e-learning industry. For instance, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government has implemented a number of initiatives. PM eVIDYA program and DIKSHA are some examples of initiatives to bring the e-learning industry on par with some international best practices in online education and also relaxed regulations to allow universities and colleges to provide students with extended online and distance learning opportunities. Hence, such initiatives by governments across the world are expected to fuel the growth of the global education applications (apps) market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing focus on wearable technology in the education industry is a leading trend in the global education application market growth. To engage students and improve their focus on learning, wearable technology in the education industry plays a prominent role. These technologies improve communication between teachers and students by facilitating a platform for sharing ideas, implementing processes, and exchanging feedback. Smart devices enable users to install apps and learn different academic subjects.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

One of the major challenges to the global education application market growth is data security issues. Security concerns and data breaches have increased due to the proliferation of advanced education technologies. The rise in the number of startups and free apps has enabled educators to experiment with "adaptive learning" products like STEM apps and foreign language learning apps that record and analyze the performance of students and allow them to personalize their lessons. The increase in the adoption of educational tools like apps increases the risk of security threats for information related to students and administrative data. Therefore, the threat to data security can offset market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and

forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Education Apps Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the education apps market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the education apps market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the education apps market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of education apps market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The learning management systems market size for higher education is expected to increase by USD 5.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.75%. A key factor driving growth in the learning management systems market for higher education is the adoption of LMS.

The predicted growth for the digital education content market size from 2022 to 2027 is USD 42.13 billion at a progressing CAGR of 10.52%. The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is one of the key drivers supporting the digital education content market growth.

Education Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 124,782.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 28.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Babbel GmbH, BenchPrep, Blackboard Inc., BrainPOP, Coursera Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., edX LLC, Epic Creations Inc., Hologo World Inc., Khan Academy Inc., Lumos Labs, MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global education apps market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global education apps market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By end-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By end-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 High education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on High education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on High education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on High education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on High education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Pre K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pre K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Web based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Web based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Web based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Web based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Web based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mobile based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Mobile based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Mobile based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Mobile based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Mobile based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Age of Learning Inc.

Exhibit 108: Age of Learning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Age of Learning Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Age of Learning Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 111: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Babbel GmbH

Exhibit 116: Babbel GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: Babbel GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Babbel GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 119: Babbel GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 BenchPrep

Exhibit 120: BenchPrep - Overview



Exhibit 121: BenchPrep - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: BenchPrep - Key news



Exhibit 123: BenchPrep - Key offerings

12.7 Blackboard Inc.

Exhibit 124: Blackboard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Blackboard Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Blackboard Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 BrainPOP

Exhibit 127: BrainPOP - Overview



Exhibit 128: BrainPOP - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: BrainPOP - Key offerings

12.9 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 130: Coursera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Coursera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Coursera Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Duolingo Inc.

Exhibit 135: Duolingo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Duolingo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Duolingo Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 edX LLC

Exhibit 141: edX LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: edX LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: edX LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Khan Academy Inc.

Exhibit 144: Khan Academy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Khan Academy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Khan Academy Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 MyScript

Exhibit 147: MyScript - Overview



Exhibit 148: MyScript - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: MyScript - Key offerings

12.15 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 WizIQ Inc.

Exhibit 156: WizIQ Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: WizIQ Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: WizIQ Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio