Education Apps Market to Record a CAGR of 27.49% | Age of Learning Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The education apps market is set to grow by USD 70.55 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the market is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 29.98%. This report presents a detailed analysis of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The education apps market forecast report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. Technavio identifies growing penetration in organized retail as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the declining birth rate may challenge the market growth.

The education apps market covers the following areas:

Education Apps Market Sizing

Education Apps Market Market Forecast

Education Apps Market Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the education apps market has been classified into two segments, namely higher education and K-12. The higher education segment will be a significant sector for the education apps market growth during the forecast period. There was a considerable growth in the higher education application segment in the global education apps market in the past year. The restrictions imposed by the governments of different countries to contain the spread of COVID-19 resulted in the temporary closure of colleges and universities. As a result, these restrictions switched offline classes to the online mode, which subsequently led to an increase in demand for higher education applications worldwide. However, these higher education apps are further expected to be in demand during the forecast period due to the continuous mutations in the COVID-19 virus, which is leading to more lethal waves of the pandemic.

The education apps market is fragmented, and market vendors are opting for inorganic growth strategies such as strategic partnerships with local vendors for different courses to maintain their dominance in the market during the forecast period. However, the competition among the existing vendors in the market is high with regard to business expansion, customer base, aftermarket services, and others.

Education Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 70.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

