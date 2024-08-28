Education at Work Partners with Intuit to Create New Pathways for College Students to Start Careers in Tax and Accounting

In collaboration with national nonprofit Education at Work, Intuit connects college students with work opportunities in Tax and Accounting to gain experience and help pay for college

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Education at Work, a national work-based learning non-profit, in collaboration with Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announce a new pilot program to help college students gain valuable industry experience in tax, accounting, and financial services while earning money to offset college expenses.

The initial phase of the program launches in the fall semester of 2024 and will include up to 60 undergraduate students from Arizona State University who will work in flexible, part-time roles in Intuit's TurboTax business while earning up to $5,250 in tuition assistance. Based on job performance, the students will have the opportunity to transition into roles in Intuit's Expert Network, which connects tax experts with consumers and small businesses.

"The industry is seeing a critical shortage of certified tax and accounting professionals and this new program helps us strengthen our talent pipeline by making careers in tax and accounting accessible and attractive to a diverse group of students," said David Graham, senior vice president of Intuit's Expert Network, a community of thousands of tax, accounting, and bookkeeping professionals supporting Intuit's customers.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics research shows that a growing economy and an increasingly complex tax and regulatory environment will create strong demand for tax and accounting professionals, including tax preparers and advisors. With a growing number of seasoned professionals retiring and few young people entering the profession, there is high demand for early career accountants and tax preparers and advisors. Additionally, the accountant role is the second most-posted on Handshake, the early career recruiting platform that specializes in job placement for college students.

"For too many college students, work is more of a burden than it is a benefit. We're transforming this outdated model by offering students career opportunities that are not only financially lucrative but also professionally impactful," said Jane Swift, president of Education at Work, who rose to become governor of Massachusetts and was a college student who received Pell Grants, state and federal financial aid and worked throughout her four-years in college. "Our goal is to help companies like Intuit meet critical business needs by building a college-to-career talent pipeline while simultaneously helping students gain the practical experience and professional networks they need to thrive in the workforce."

This program builds on more than a decade of Education at Work's campus-based partnerships with public universities, including Arizona State University and the University of Texas at El Paso. Since its inception in 2012, Education at Work has awarded over $107 million in combined wages and tuition assistance to nearly 8,000 students nationwide. Participating students are 25% more likely to graduate from their institution and to do so with 40% less student debt in comparison to their institutional peers. 75% of the participating students identify as students of color and 50% are first generation college graduates.

Students can apply for opportunities with Education at Work and Intuit at eaw.org/students/

